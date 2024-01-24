I don't know about you guys, but Chloë Sevigny has always been my indicator of what's actually en vogue, especially when it comes to style. With the debut of her much-awaited FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans right around the corner, that means we get to see exactly what the purveyor of fashion loves on the red carpet—and, in turn, we get to discover what to double down on in our wardrobes. For example, Sevigny just bestowed her "It" girl stamp of approval on fashion's favored bow trend in not one but two bow-adorned dresses.

To start, the actress co-signed the super girly detail at the Feud premiere on Tuesday night. Sevigny arrived at New York's Museum of Modern Art, sourcing her gown of the night from Christopher John Rogers. She opted for a bridal-inspired pick from the designer's Pre-Fall 2024 collection: a strapless cream ensemble with a giant bow accent tied at the front. She kept the accessories to a minimum—as if to let the bow speak for itself—with a small pair of black gloves acting as a contrast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sevigny's affinity for bows didn't just stop there. The previous night, she sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, wearing a voluminous, not-so-little black dress by Simone Rocha (note: the Irish designer is one of the biggest advocates for all things cutesy and frilly). The teeny tiny gown hails from the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Her voluminous frock fell off the shoulder, creating an asymmetrical neckline, with a giant satin bow embellishment loosely hugging her at the shoulder. She styled the statement frock with Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond earrings. As for glam, she had her hair in a low updo and wore a red lip that matched her heels' red bottoms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Sevigny isn't the only A-lister on our roster who has indulged in the bow trend (When it comes to celeb inspo, let's just say the list is long!). Not even a full month into 2024, and we're already seeing the motif take over the red carpet: See Suki Waterhouse at the Emmys or Reese Witherspoon at the Critics' Choice Awards.

After an explosive year for "girlhood" in fashion (Think: the resurgence of ballet flats , decorative hair ribbons, and, of course, hot Barbie pink), we're bound to see more of the bow trend and other girly-adjacent silhouettes live on well into this year, thanks to our favorite style stars (and TikTok) for keeping it alive.