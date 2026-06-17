I got engaged last fall. I have to say it was the best night ever—all I could hope for, really—except for one very important detail that I unfortunately do dwell on regularly. My nails were short and brown.

I'm not easy to surprise, and if one of my friends had suggested a manicure earlier in the week, the alarm bells would have sounded off in my brain. I'm now happily (almost) married and have come to accept the fact that my engagement manicure was mocha. If I could do it over, though, I'd take some sage advice from celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt: "A great engagement manicure feels timeless, something you’ll still love when you look back at your photos years from now."

The artist typically gravitates toward "chic, elegant styles that complement the ring rather than compete with it." Ideally, you might end up with something "polished, romantic, and effortlessly bridal." Or at least something that makes you feel like yourself.

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Ahead, discover 22 ideas for your engagement manicure straight from celebrity nail artists. I can't wait to see those ring pics.

Modern Luxury

On top of the long, long list of people who had better engagement manicures than me: Jordyn Woods. And her nail artist, Elle Gerstein, told Marie Claire all about it. "For Jordyn Woods’ engagement nails the vision felt very luxury bridal but modern," the artist shares. "The shape was soft and elongated without looking overly dramatic, and the finish had that expensive glassy effect that photographs beautifully with a diamond ring. It felt intentional but understated."

Ring First, Nails Second

As Ganzorigt says, you want your mani to complement that gorgeous new ring—not compete with it. A simple, clean and neutral shade like OPI's classic Funny Bunny is always an excellent bet.

Milky Pink

A milky pink polish is always a good idea, whether you're planning on getting engaged or just feel like staring at your beautiful fingers. "When I think of engagement nails, I think of timeless and elegant styles. For 2026, we’re seeing lots of milky French tips (instead of a bright white French), all-over milky pinks, and soft white ombré looks," shares Kenzo, owner of Kenzo Nail Studio. "I’d avoid overly trendy or complicated designs, since engagement photos are something you’ll look back on for years, and classic nails tend to age much better." The artist's favorite polish recommendations? DND's gorgeous (and aptly named!) milky white Tie The Knot.

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Milky French Tips

Speaking of those classic milky French tips: "Brides seem to be loving clean, natural nails that photograph beautifully with the ring," shares Kenzo. It might feel a little presumptuous to have them say "I do," but who really cares? Your future fiancé loves you already.

Soft White Ombré

A soft white ombré is another Kenzo recommendation that deserves the spotlight. While it might be your best bet to let a professional handle this look, you can also find some great press-ons to do the job for you if you're in a hurry.

Healthy Luminosity

When Gerstein thinks engagement nails, her mind immediately goes to refined sculpting, clean structure, and nails that make the hands look elegant in every photo. "Right now, engagement nails are less about bold color and more about finish texture and shape. Healthy-looking, luminous nails are the entire vibe," the artist explains. Isn't this pearly design so soft and romantic?

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The Russian Mani

If you want the most stunning engagement nails, you should pay close attention to the cuticles. "I think a lot of people are leaning toward Russian manicures for engagement nails because the cuticle work creates such a flawless, polished look, especially in close-up ring shots," Gerstein notes. "If someone thinks an engagement is coming, I always say focus on nail health and consistency before the actual appointment. Keep the cuticles hydrated, don’t pick at old product, and avoid overfilling the natural nail. The best engagement manicures always start with beautiful prep."

Understated Chrome

Surprise, surprise: chrome finishes have also taken over the engagement nail world. Chrome is honestly one of the biggest engagement nail trends right now, but in a softer way. Not the mirror chrome from years ago. Think pearl chrome glazed finishes, soft champagne chrome, or translucent pink chrome layered over a natural base. "It catches light in engagement photos in the prettiest way and gives that 'expensive hand' effect everyone wants," Gerstein says.

Nail Reformation Pearl Chrome Press on Nails $18 at Ulta Beauty

Refined Almonds

Another Gerstein recommendation: soft dual form extensions, which she says are becoming "huge" for engagement sets. "They give structure and length while still looking natural and lightweight. They’re perfect for someone who wants elegant shaping without bulky enhancement," explains the artist. "A refined almond or soft oval always works best because it elongates the fingers and keeps the look timeless," says Gerstein.

Glamnetic Ballet Pink Press-On Nail Kit $16 at Sephora

Jelly Pink

"For me, engagement nails are about elegance, well-maintained hands, and a shade that complements both the ring and the wearer’s skin tone," explains Maryna Slynko, a professional nail artist, educator, and founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio in Kansas. "I always believe that on such an important day, the nails should not compete for attention. Instead, they should naturally enhance the overall look, adding a sense of polish, confidence, and the feeling that every detail is exactly where it belongs."

You know what makes me feel confident? A really nice, sheer pink polish.

Essie Blush Jelly Jelly Gloss Nail Polish $13 at Ulta Beauty

Subtle Crystals

If the theme is sparkle, you might as well lean in. Some randomly scattered crystals can be a chic—and super fun—addition to any neutral base color.

Swirly Pearly

There's nothing like a classic French tip, and you'll see a few of them on this list. But if you want to whip up something a little more individualized, might I suggest a swirly pearly finish? Whichever bride is getting this engagement mani, I would love to see your ring. I'm sure it's custom and gorgeous.

Happy Cuticles, That's It

If you don't have much time to spare when perfecting your mani don't worry: your future betrothed loves you anyway. But also: focus on the cuticles! "The biggest thing is not letting your manicure get too grown out or neglecting your cuticles," Ganzorigt explains. "A fresh manicure paired with OPI Nature Strong Glow Up Nail & Cuticle Oil can make all the difference, helping your hands look healthy, polished, and camera-ready from every angle."

OPI Glow Up Nail & Cuticle Oil $19 at Ulta Beauty

Soft Beige

The shade here? ILNP's Short Stack, a "soft maple beige" that might remind you of the second best part of getting engaged: breakfast the morning after while staring at your ring.

Your Favorite Nude

If you already have a favorite nude polish, you don't need to think much more about your engagement manicure. From creamy white shades to beiges and pink-tinted polishes, there's something for everyone. The short, softly rounded shape really makes this look, too.

Manucurist Paris Active Smooth Nail Polish Strengthener & Ridge Filler $19 at Sephora

Micro French Manicure

And now, we move onto the official French manicure section of this selection. First up is a micro French—a look characterized by a super thin tip. Quite lovely, huh?

OPI Xpress/on French Tip Press On Nails $13.99 at Ulta Beauty

Classic French Manicure

Or have some old-school fun and go for a deeper, more traditional-looking French set. The slight coffin shape is slightly sexy, and thus perfect for this occasion.