Summer is finally here, and I am my happiest self on the days I'm chilling by the water with a fruity frozen treat in hand—or at least when I look like I have been. Popsicle lips—a.k.a the stained, plump vibe on your lips post-popsicle—are a look I can fully get behind. While I don't suck on a cherry ice pop every morning before heading out the door, I do keep quite a healthy collection of Korean lip tints on hand to achieve the same vibe. They deliver a perfect, fruity stain and are also far lighter than my usual lipstick.

“Korean lip tints were designed for a different aesthetic goal than most of the traditional Western-style lip products,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Grace Pae . “Instead of looking like a highly pigmented color on the lips, they are meant to create a more natural-looking wash of color that looks like it’s coming from within your lips.” Or from a popsicle.

But don’t think that Korean lip tints are only good for achieving one look: “In reality, they're some of the most adaptable lip products available,” says NYC-based makeup artist Christian Briceno . “The same formula can create a soft stain, a blurred lip, a glossy finish, or a more saturated statement depending on how it's applied.”

But no matter how you apply them, Korean lip tints are ultra-long-lasting, infused with the skincare ingredients Korean beauty is famous for, and will keep your lips moisturized all summer long. “Korean lip tints have somehow captured lightning in a bottle—the hydration and nourishment of a balm, the shine of a gloss, and the pigment of a lipstick,” says New York-based makeup artist Selena Graham . So without further ado, read ahead to learn all about the trend—and shop my personal favorites.

What Is a Korean Lip Tint?

While Korean lip tints have been a Korean beauty staple since the early 2010s, they have exploded in the global mainstream in the last few years, with the popsicle, blurred, and gradient lip trends becoming viral TikTok sensations.

These trends are not about a perfectly defined lip line; instead, the deepest concentration of color is at the center of the lip and then diffuses outward toward the edges of the mouth. This creates dimension and a naturally fuller-looking effect. “[They have a] softer, more effortless finish that feels modern and flattering on almost everyone,” says Brecino. “Korean lip tints are ideal for this because they melt into the lips rather than sitting heavily on top.”

Unlike your traditional lipsticks, which can leave a harsh ring or feathering around the lips as they fade away, Korean lip tints stain the lips with a lasting wash of color that looks like it is part of the lip. Selena Graham says this has made them a huge game-changer for her bridal and red-carpet clients.

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Korean lip tints have played a major role in the move toward soft-focus beauty. “Instead of the lip being a separate statement, it's becoming part of the overall harmony of the face,” explains Brecino. “The effect is softer, fresher, and often more modern than a traditional lipstick look.”

The Best Korean Lip Tints

Peripera Mood Glowy Tint $12.90 at Amazon US The Mood Glow Tint is an updated version of Peripera’s super-popular Ink Moody Glowy Tint. This enhanced formula has a lower pigment density, which gives it a brighter finish, prevents muddiness, and makes it even more long-lasting. It takes about a minute for the true shade to set in and is buildable for a deeper hue. No matter how many layers you go with, though, it feels light, smooth, and moisturizing Shades: 20 Finish: Glossy

I'M MEME Color Key Ring Water Gel Lip Tint $20 at Amazon US This lip tint comes in five vibrant hues that are absolutely perfect for that fruity-stained look. (My favorite is Coral Picnic.) Bonus: It even tastes a little bit like popsicles. While the formula made with moisturizing oils goes on smoothly, it feels more like a stain than a gloss. It is long-lasting and adorably packaged in a colorful pot with a keychain, so you can keep it with you at all times. Shades: 5 Finish: Medium-to-High Shine

KAJA Jelly Charm $25 at kajabeauty.com If you are looking for a moodier color palette that will also enhance your skin, Kaya Jelly Charms Lip & Blush Stain (which comes with an adorable keychain) is meant for you. The glossy, non-sticky formula that sets to a stain over time comes in six rich, buildable shades and is formulated with antioxidants and other skin-protecting, moisturizing, and brightening ingredients. Dab a little on your lips and cheeks and you’re good to go. Shades: 6 Finish: Glossy

How Do I Apply a Korean Lip Tint?

Whether you want a higher-impact or softer look, hydration is key. First, apply a layer of lip balm, let it settle, then blot away any excess product. “The goal is for the lips to feel comfortable, not slippery, so the tint can adhere evenly,” says Brecino.

All of the makeup artists stress that you’ll want to start slow with a Korean lip tint. “Remember, the point of this product is to stain the skin, so we can’t go in too hot,” says Graham. Start with a swipe right on the center of the bottom lip, then rub your lips together or use your finger to disperse. Wait for the first layer to settle, then repeat the process, slowly getting closer and closer to your lip line. “I've found that the biggest mistake is applying too much product at once,” adds Brecino. “Korean lip tints are meant to be built gradually. The lighter the application, the fresher and more effortless the result looks.”

For a soft gradient effect: Start applying it to the inner part of your lips and blend outwards.

Start applying it to the inner part of your lips and blend outwards. For plumper, fuller-looking lips: Graham recommends using a lip contour stick first. She then applies the first layer of lip tint, starting from the inner part of the lips and blending outwards. “I give that first layer a couple of seconds to dry down,” she says. “Then I apply a brighter/vibrant shade just in the inner center part of the lips.

Graham recommends using a lip contour stick first. She then applies the first layer of lip tint, starting from the inner part of the lips and blending outwards. “I give that first layer a couple of seconds to dry down,” she says. “Then I apply a brighter/vibrant shade just in the inner center part of the lips. For a blurred lip: Brecino applies the tint first, then softens the lip line with a clean finger or a small brush.

Brecino applies the tint first, then softens the lip line with a clean finger or a small brush. For a glazed lip: Apply the tint first, let it settle for a minute, then layer a clear balm or gloss on top.“What makes these looks feel modern is that they don't rely on perfection,” says Brecino. “The color can be softer, slightly diffused, and a little lived-in. That bit of imperfection is often what makes the lips look more youthful and believable.”

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Meet the Experts

Georgina Graham Makeup Artist Georgina Graham is a London-based makeup artist and creative consultant renowned for her signature style and expertise. Graham provides a comprehensive experience from concept to development which emphasizes representation, inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation. Her celebrity clientele includes Keira Knightley, Taylor Russell, Vicky Krieps, Alexa Chung, and more, her work has been featured in international editions of Vogue, Allure, Altered States, Dazed, Document Journal, The Gentlewoman, Interview, M Le Monde, Purple, Self Service, Perfect, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Vanity Fair, and W. Commercial clients include Chanel, Dior, Armani, Courrèges, Chloè, Filippa K, Givenchy, Emilio Pucci, Paul & Joe, Glossier, Louis Vuitton, MAC Cosmetics, Nike, Sephora, and Zara. A proud mother of twin daughters, she is also an advocate for Changing Ideas, a mentor with Mentoring Matters, and an ambassador for Womankind Worldwide.

Grace Pae Makeup Artist Grace Pae is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist. Originally from New York, Pae relocated to California to pursue makeup and trained for years assisting under Mylah Morales (Rihanna) and Ronit Shapow (Fergie, Black Eyed Peas) while also traveling the world with them. She continues to work with musicians and other celebrities including Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Erivo, Normani, Jordin Sparks, Skai Jackson, Victoria Monét, Fifth Harmony, and brands such as Adidas, Puma, Urban Decay, Savage x Fenty, and Pat McGrath Labs. Her talents can be seen in ad campaigns for Coach, as well as in the pages and covers of publications such as W, Teen Vogue, V, The FADER, GQ, Paper, Wonderland, Dazed, and Billboard.

Christian Briceno Celebrity Makeup Artist Christian Briceno is a NYC-based celebrity and editorial makeup artist. He has worked on top shows including Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Jean Paul Gaultier and with celebrities including Storm Reid, Debi Mazar, Indya Moore and Coco Rocha.

Selena Graham Makeup Artist A graduate of the Academy of Freelance Makeup, Selena offers a bespoke beauty experience tailored for the red carpet and New York’s most exclusive luxury events. Her artistry is defined by a skin-forward approach, focusing on creating a fresh, healthy glow that radiates from within. With a professional background spanning high-fashion runways, editorial shoots, and premier red carpets, she possesses a mastery of immaculate, photo-ready makeup that never feels heavy. Selena’s signature style strikes a perfect balance between structured elegance and soft, luminous textures—ensuring every client’s natural features are enhanced with a polished, sophisticated touch that exudes confidence and prestige.