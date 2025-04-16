Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
She's not the only supermodel wearing Uggs on her days off.
No one appreciates a comfy 'fit quite like a girl who dresses up for a living. For models, actresses, influencers, and fashion editors like me, wearing restrictive clothing and uncomfortable shoes is a whole career—so on our off days, we worship at the altar of cozy essentials like SKIMS loungewear and Ugg-centric outfits.
As a second-generation supermodel, Kaia Gerber is a longtime member of this club. She regularly turns it out for red carpet events and fashion week runways in archival Givenchy and fresh Valentino. When she's off the clock, however, Gerber can typically be found in navy blue cashmere sweaters, high-stretch leggings, and flat shoes, like sneakers, Ugg slippers, and ballerina flats. Naturally, when she stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week, her look was more of this exact vibe.
On April 15, Gerber was a poster girl for down-to-earth dressing in a crewneck sweater, black leggings, and an espresso-colored tote bag. Her footwear, Ugg Tasman slippers, earned the "Most Comfortable" superlative.
Her $110 Ugg Tasman slippers featured a suede outer and printed burgundy trim—the style's defining detail. The slippers come in varying neutrals, but Gerber chose a beachy beige style for the Tuesday outing.
This slipper is a supermodel favorite across the board. Gigi Hadid regularly breaks out her pair with Guest in Residence polo sweaters and knit pants. Other fans of swapping trendy sneakers for Ugg slippers include A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and her sister Bella Hadid, who have all sported varying styles of their own.
Each celebrity stepping into Uggs is a sign of a broader footwear trend. As the brand's shearling and suede pairs reach record-high sales—and the runways at fashion week—interest in stilettos, mid-height heels, and kitten heels have plummeted per a new Business of Fashion study. The numbers don't lie: in this style landscape, you can never have too many Uggs.
Shop Ugg Slippers Inspired By Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
