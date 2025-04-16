No one appreciates a comfy 'fit quite like a girl who dresses up for a living. For models, actresses, influencers, and fashion editors like me, wearing restrictive clothing and uncomfortable shoes is a whole career—so on our off days, we worship at the altar of cozy essentials like SKIMS loungewear and Ugg-centric outfits.

As a second-generation supermodel, Kaia Gerber is a longtime member of this club. She regularly turns it out for red carpet events and fashion week runways in archival Givenchy and fresh Valentino. When she's off the clock, however, Gerber can typically be found in navy blue cashmere sweaters, high-stretch leggings, and flat shoes, like sneakers, Ugg slippers, and ballerina flats. Naturally, when she stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week, her look was more of this exact vibe.

On April 15, Gerber was a poster girl for down-to-earth dressing in a crewneck sweater, black leggings, and an espresso-colored tote bag. Her footwear, Ugg Tasman slippers, earned the "Most Comfortable" superlative.

Kaia Gerber wore Ugg's Tasman slippers with leggings and a sweater. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her $110 Ugg Tasman slippers featured a suede outer and printed burgundy trim—the style's defining detail. The slippers come in varying neutrals, but Gerber chose a beachy beige style for the Tuesday outing.

This slipper is a supermodel favorite across the board. Gigi Hadid regularly breaks out her pair with Guest in Residence polo sweaters and knit pants. Other fans of swapping trendy sneakers for Ugg slippers include A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and her sister Bella Hadid, who have all sported varying styles of their own.

Gigi Hadid paired her slippers with neutral-toned layers for a casual-cool look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each celebrity stepping into Uggs is a sign of a broader footwear trend. As the brand's shearling and suede pairs reach record-high sales—and the runways at fashion week—interest in stilettos, mid-height heels, and kitten heels have plummeted per a new Business of Fashion study. The numbers don't lie: in this style landscape, you can never have too many Uggs.

