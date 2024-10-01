“Do you guys want to know a life-changing hack that can save you thousands of dollars on laser hair removal and, not to mention, hours of pain?” board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD FAAD, asked in her now-viral TikTok video. Nearly one million people—including myself—count themselves very intrigued about what the Dr. Idriss founder had to say next.

I'll cut to the chase: a “small but mighty" piece of resurfaced 2014 research Dr. Idriss shared indicates that slathering on Cyperus Rotundus Oil—a natural extract from “the world’s worst weed”—twice daily can provide results similar to laser hair removal devices. The under-$30 extract does so without pain and across a broad spectrum of hair and skin types.

Over the past few days, Google search interest in the holistic hair removal technique has increased by 4,000 percent (!!). Doctors by the dozens have publicly endorsed what’s apparently been an if you know, you know hair removal trick for decades.

It might not possess the robust body of research native to laser hair removal—but Cyperus Rotundus Oil is worth our time. “Now, many people seek alternative medicine or alternative therapies,” says board-certified dermatologist Karan Lal, MD FAAD. “It might be great for people looking for alternative treatment options or laser maintenance, or [people who have] PCOS, a hormonal condition in females that can cause excess hair growth.”

While more research is needed, the natural derivative is considered safe and is responsible for some pretty convincing before-and-after photos. Here's everything you need to know before hitting "Order" on your first vial.

What Is Cyperus Rotundus Oil?

Anyone in the world of herbal medicine has likely heard of Cyperus Rotundus Oil—it’s a well-known essential oil derived from a highly invasive weed that grows in tropical areas. Sexy, I know.

The oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. "Historically, Cyperus Rotundus has been used for medicinal purposes such as wound healing, digestive issues, and even skin treatments, but its role in hair removal or inhibiting hair growth is a more recent discovery," says board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD FAAD.

Can Cyperus Rotundus Oil Remove Hair as Well as Laser Hair Removal?

I’ll be honest: There’s only one study to go on.

Still, the results are convincing. The research, published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, divided 65 patients into three groups. Group one applied salt water to their armpits. Group two applied Cyperus Rotundus Oil. Group three received the Alexandrite Laser, a common hair removal device. At the end of six months, there was no difference between the hair removal results from the Alexandrite Laser and Cyperus Rotundus Oil.

That said, the test subjects were receiving threading or sugaring treatments every three weeks. “It’s possible that the hair removal technique they were using—like threading—caused low-level scarring where hair growth is impeded, so take these results with a grain a result,” says Dr. Lal.

How Does Cyperus Rotundus Oil Stop Hair Growth?

The theory is that the oil blocks androgens, the hormone responsible for regulating hair growth. Apply it to an area with high androgen receptors—like the armpits or pubic area—and hair growth will slow. “The oil works by slowing down the enzymes responsible for hair growth,” explains Dr. Idriss.

Does Cyperus Rotundus Oil Work on All Hair Types?

This is the most exciting aspect of the research. Laser hair removal, which uses light energy to zap hair pigment, notoriously does not work on white or light hair. "The laser works by targeting the pigment (melanin) in hair follicles. Darker hair contains more melanin, making it easier for the laser to target and destroy the follicles," explains Dr. Idriss, so "the best combination is dark hair on light skin."

Cyperus Rotundus Oil, on the other hand, doesn't discriminate based. Instead, "[I]t works on decreasing the hormone levels in the skin locally in that area,” explains Dr. Lal. With that in mind, it’s been shown to work on white hair and all skin tones.

Is Cyperus Rotundus Oil Safe for Hair Removal?

“Although more studies are needed, this one showed potential and no harm,” Dr. Idriss said via social media. On paper, it doesn’t “seem” dangerous, adds Dr. Garshick. "It's hard to fully know if there are no long-term side effects based on the current data, as research is limited. While there are no widely reported serious side effects, the long-term effects on skin health and hair follicles haven't been studied extensively."

Still, there is community concern about prolonged exposure being an endocrine disruptor due to its androgen-blocking properties. “I can't say that it is, and I can’t say that it isn’t, but there is probably some disruption because we're rubbing it onto areas with higher absorption,” notes Dr. Lal. “If someone has endocrine abnormalities or hormonal issues, they would want to get checked by their endocrinologist before they do this.”

How to Use Cyperus Rotundus Oil for Hair Removal

For starters: Don’t dilute your Cyperus Rotundus Oil. The clinical study had patients apply 0.25 mL of the pure oil twice daily for six months after washing and cleansing. They also removed their hair using sugaring or waxing every three weeks, massaging the oil in for two minutes directly following the treatment.

That said, pure Cyperus Rotondus Oil might be irritating if you have sensitive skin. Definitely patch test on a small skin area for at least two days before treating a larger area of skin. If you experience irritation, dilute the mixture by combining two to three drops of water in jojoba oil.

PSA: Wash your hands thoroughly after the treatment. You don’t want to get this on your head, eyebrows, or any area where you want to grow hair.

When Will I See Results from Cyperus Rotundus Oil?

"The study did not specify if the effects of Cyperus Rotundus Oil are truly permanent or if hair would regrow after stopping usage," Dr. Idriss says in her TikTok.

Any results, she adds, will take time. “Rome was not built overnight, and good things come to those who take their time,” she jokes. So, with consistent use, expect to see a substantial difference in six months.