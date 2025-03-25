Okay, let’s be clear—I do not hate makeup. If you saw my bonkers bananas crazy bathroom storage, you’d know that I feel quite the opposite. Like, have you seen the Hermès 24 Faubourg Face & Eye Illuminating Powder or the Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP XII: Petalmorphosis palette ? They’re art, plain and simple. I just don’t love how I look with a ton of makeup on my face. I have strong features (thank you, Dad, for the sharp jawline and big brows) and if I’m not careful I start to look very done, almost stage makeup-y. It’s why I’ve always erred on the side of minimalism with my products. But when I have a date on the books, I of course want to turn my glam up a few notches to make an *impression.*

Through plenty of trial and error, I’ve managed to perfect my date night makeup for people who hate would rather not wear too much makeup but still want to look jaw-droppingly hot. My primary rule for killer date night makeup is to make yourself look as though you’re candlelit the entire evening. That means plenty of highlighter, diffused color, and a bit of sculpting around the eyes to mimic those sultry shadows. I also prefer for everything to look lived-in and a little undone, almost as if you’ve, err, already spent some time with your date in the back corner booth at the bar enjoying each other’s company. Nothing should feel too precious or require constant touch-ups—your attention should ideally be elsewhere!

So, if you’re also looking for a sensual yet comfortable makeup look using minimal products, here’s everything I reach for on date night.

Spot Treat With Concealer

While I’m never a full foundation gal, I’m also human and want to cover up blemishes or pesky dark spots for a night out. I reach for a concealer to soften any “flaws” without leaving a heavy layer of product on my skin. The goal is to allow your natural dewiness to shine through (pun intended) and create just a thin veil of coverage where necessary.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer With Medium Coverage $32 at Sephora This delectable formula is a staple in every makeup artist’s kit for a reason—it’s essentially the industry standard for concealers. It melts into the skin with a gorgeous radiant finish, provides buildable medium coverage, and offers plenty of shades and undertones for all users. I know it will stay exactly where I want it to throughout the night, no fussing or stressing over my makeup required. Kulfi Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer $26 at Sephora If I need a bit more coverage (the universe always sends a giant zit right before a highly anticipated first date, doesn’t it?) I reach for this self-setting formula. It’s a bit more high coverage and is particularly ideal if you have dry skin like me. I apply a teeny tiny drop where needed and buff it out with clean fingers. Remember—always wash your hands before touching your face!!

Sculpt Your Flush

Blush is my secret weapon for date night makeup. I essentially want to appear as though I just ran a mile or, you know, spent some time making out with someone cute and just came up for air. A flushed cheek gives you that healthy, luminous look to complement the rest of your glam and makes your cheekbones appear to be cut from glass.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick $48 at Sephora I adore a cream blush and this formula from industry icon Gucci Westman is in every beauty editor’s makeup bag as it’s simply exceptional. It provides a stunning, creamy flush that illuminates your skin from within. The Dou Dou shade is ideal for my skin tone for a ridiculously pretty, natural-looking effect. Versed Versed Shade Swipe Blush Stick - Pinch - 0.19oz $14.99 at Target Proof that quality doesn’t always mean a high price tag, this new blush stick is an absolute dream to use. I can tap, tap, tap it into my skin (concentrate on the cheekbones and just a tiny bit on the bridge of your nose) for a sheer but buildable finish that will definitely attract some compliments.

Dew Your Best

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Like I said, candlelit skin is everything for a first date. I want to look just a few degrees away from sweaty, but with the type of incandescent skin that demands attention. In keeping with the cream formula theme, that’s what I tend to reach for here; just avoid any glittery options to keep the effect looking natural.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick $42 at Bluemercury I swear this stick makes my skin so dewy it could pop a camera lens. I’ll buff a fair amount on top of my cheekbones, in the corners of my eyes, under my brows, and along my Cupid’s bow with my fingers to catch the light. Glossier Futuredew Solid Oil-Serum Illuminator $26 at Sephora This delectable shimmer-free highlighter is so easy to use and delivers the most divine glass-skin glow. It’s also packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients to leave you looking even more radiant once you wash it off later that night.

Contour Your Eyes

Okay, this is my favorite trick, and I’ve learned it from many makeup artists over the years. Rather than fuss with a ton of eyeshadow, all you need to enhance your eyes for date night is to pump up the natural bone structure of your eyes. I love to use a contour stick for this (only a few shades darker than my complexion)and apply it into the crease of my eye, then buff it out to my lash line for an all over wash of color. It’s subtle but makes a big impact—trust me on this. Just use an eye primer beforehand to prevent creasing. Urban Decay’s formula is the one.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick $32 at Sephora $32 at Amazon $32 at Sephora This contour stick is flawless. I add a bit of product to my ring finger and gently tap it into my eye crease for a bit of extra definition. It really helps to make your eyes pop without feeling too heavy. Tower 28 Beauty Sculptino™ Soft Matte Cream Contour + Bronzer $20 at Sephora For anyone who struggles with sensitive skin around their eyes like me, this fragrance-free formula is a must. Just a little bit of heat from fingers is all you need to melt it into your eye crease for a subtle touch of color.

Smudge It Up

There’s nothing sexier to me than some rock-n-roll, lived-in liner. The application is also easier than you think. I apply a thick line of gel or cream formula along my lash line and then use a small, dense, angled brush to blend it out along my upper and lower lashes before going in with mascara. Don’t forget to apply it to your upper water line to enhance your lashes and define your eyes even more.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner $34 at Bluemercury $34 at FWRD $34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty For perfectly imperfect liner, no one does it better than Posh. This formula is so soft and creamy, it’s easy to really get in between your lashes for that gorgeous smudged effect. Use a cotton bud and micellar water to clean up any runaway liner. Revlon Revlon Colorstay Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, Built-In Sharpener, 201 Black, 0.01 Oz $7.48 at Walmart I swear this liner would last through a trip to the waterpark (if that’s your first date vibe). I never have to worry about retouching in the bathroom between martinis because the color, quite simply, stays right where it needs to be.