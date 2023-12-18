Dior’s New Plumping Skincare Product Made My Forehead Fine Lines Disappear in 4 Hours

Dior’s Capture Totale range just keeps getting bigger—and better. Earlier this year, the luxury brand added its first-ever anti-aging serum to the line: Le Serum. It’s one of my personal favorites and can visibly improve firmness, radiance, and plumpness. Today, Dior is giving us a little end of the year treat: Capture Totale Hyalushot, a brand new product touted as a neuromodulator alternative with the ability to fill in fine lines and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in a mere few hours.

It features a narrow applicator to make depositing the treatment exactly where you need it much easier, along with an impressive lineup of ingredients. A patented hyaluronic acid duo, which reportedly has three times the benefits of a hyaluronic injection, and Longoza, the anti-aging powerhouse cultivated in the Dior Garden of Madagascar, take center stage.

To get more information on what to expect from the luxe new launch, read ahead.

What It Is

This isn’t so much a serum as it is a hyper-targeted treatment. It leverages hydrating and plumping ingredients, like its patented hyaluronic acid duo, alongside anti-aging powerhouses like Logonza. The claims are fairly robust: One use can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just four hours—and continued use can extend the effects of fillers and Botox. It’s thought to lock in hydration (thanks to peptides) and reduce the look of wrinkles by 45 percent over the course of just four hours.

How to Use It

The second you twist off the top, you’ll realize this isn’t your run of the mill serum. The applicator is long and lean, apt for targeted application. Rather than squeezing a pea size amount into your fingers and applying product all over, you’ll want to place small, raindrop-sized dots across areas of concern. Rather than rubbing the product into the skin, gently tap it. It should absorb fairly quickly, and you can go ahead with any other serums or moisturizers.

My Review

I’ll be honest: I haven’t had any Botox or fillers yet. I’m in my late 20s and am quite frankly just starting to see the effects of aging inch into my skin. Most notably, I have two fine lines that sit straight across my forehead, just below my hairline. I’m not yet ready to go full speed ahead with neuromodulators, but the indentations still bother me.

When I got my hands on Dior’s latest launch, I was intrigued. Skeptical? Absolutely. A treatment that reverses the effects of fine lines and wrinkles over 40 percent in a mere four hours? Quite frankly it sounded too good to be true. But when sitting alone in my apartment on a Monday, I thought it apt to put it to the test.

I placed five dots across my forehead and dabbed the product in with my pointer finger. There wasn’t much fragrance, it absorbed pretty quickly (under 30 seconds), and didn’t leave a particularly matte or glossy finish. I went ahead with the rest of my skincare, took a morning meeting, and roughly an hour later, I found myself staring intensely in the bathroom mirror. My pesky lines were nearly nonexistent. Of course, I knew intense hydration would plump them up, but seeing the transformation for myself made me a believer.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that my fine lines are gone forever (they made an appearance once again before I went to bed). But on days when I want to look like my most youthful self or to prep before a big event, Hyalushot is game-changing. And who’s to say what those lines will look like when I finish the bottle?