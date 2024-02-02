Dove Cameron's Multi-Hued Ponytail Hints at a Major Hair Transition

If you were standing directly in front of Dove Cameron on Thursday night, you'd probably be ogling her dark, slicked-back updo. But if she turned to the side, you'd realize something completely different was going on.

Is that ponytail blonde?

Years after scrapping her signature platinum blonde hair for a near-black shade, the 28-year-old is slowly but surely transitioning back to her roots. Except this time, she's starting from the ends. On Thursday, February 1, Cameron attended the Spotify Best New Artist Party wearing her hair in a multi-shade style: While the top of her head was dark, her ponytail was blonde as can be.

Dove Cameron (and her blonde ponytail) attends the Spotify Best New Artist party on February 1, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans first saw a hint of the lighter hair days to come in mid-January, when Cameron posted a series of Instagram photos celebrating her birthday. In the images, she poses topless, showing off a head of dark blonde locks and a tooth gem.

"DOVE BACK IN HER BLONDE ERA AND IM HERE FOR IT," commented a fan on the post, while another wrote "Blonde is back??? Omggg."

The actress was still wearing her hair platinum blonde back in October 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the color isn't as light as it was when we first met the platinum blonde Disney Channel alum, it's certainly brighter than the shade she's been rocking for the past couple of years. In August 2022, Cameron opened up about what coloring her hair dark meant from an emotional standpoint.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she said in an interview. "When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be. I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."