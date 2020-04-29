Dove Cameron Shares Her #1 Beauty Hack for Waking up With Glowy Skin

Emmy award-winning actress and singer Dove Cameron is beyond beautiful (...but you already knew that). The Seattle, Washington-born star got her start on Disney's teen sitcom Liv and Maddie in 2013 and has been gracing the big screen in feature films ever since. She also just dropped a song "Remember Me" you can stream on all platforms. Cameron joins us in her home for the latest episode of Masked and Answered where she's giving Youth To The People's Superfood Skin Reset Antioxidant Mask ($44) a whirl. The singer shares all her skin secrets, so press play and pay attention!

"I have aggressively dry skin, which is what got me involved in skincare really young," Cameron shares. "I got interested in skincare when I was like 10 years old." The superstars of her skincare lineup includes two reliable serums, two SPFs, vitamin E oil, a heavy moisturizer, eye cream, and sheet masks. Her all-time favorite serum is Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($300) because there's always a noticeable glowy difference in her skin after application. Speaking of serums, she also loves Mario Badescu's Vitamin C Serum ($45): "When I use this [serum] my skin is really bright, supple, and responsive when I wake up in the morning," she describes.

She also swears by vitamin E Oil (an Amazon purchase), which she started using after movie set makeup. She takes off all her makeup, applies the oil, and lets it settle onto her skin for about five minutes before moisturizer. She uses Tata Harper's Crème Riche Anti-Aging Peptide Night Cream ($195) and Weleda Skin Food ($19) when she's traveling or feeling extra dry. "I feel like when I wear a lightweight moisturizer, I'm just putting it on nine times in a day, which there's nothing wrong with. But if I wear a heavy moisturizer, I put it on like three times in a day," she says, explaining why she prefers a more weighty moisturizer rather than a lightweight option. Following that, she taps L'Occitane's Immortelle Precious Eye Balm ($45) on and an eye roller filled with rose quartz to work it in. For SPF, she swaps between Dr. Barbara Sturm's Sun Drops ($145) and Kate Somerville's UncompliKated SPF Makeup Setting Spray ($38).

"My number one beauty hack is to sleep in a sheet mask," she reveals, which she does if her skin is especially dry at night. Mantra Mask's Hemp CBD Sheet Mask ($15) and Lancôme's Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Double-Wrapping Cream Face Mask ($15) are the two she keeps in rotation and tries not to let fly across the room when she sleeps. For health and wellness, her motto is: "Oil, water, sleep, and stay out of the sun," she lists. She's also been taking lots of vitamin E supplements lately. "I'm a big believer that if you take vitamins internally it's going to show up externally," Cameron shares. "I also take fish oil [supplements] since everyone always says it's really good for your skin, and turmeric, which is really good for clearing up inflammation." Oh, and if your skin isn't cooperating, her advice: "I don't know anything that fights acne or dry skin better than drinking a shit ton of water," Cameron shares.

Watch Cameron's full video above for more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here