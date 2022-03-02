Dries Van Noten Beauty Is Finally Here

On Wednesday, Dries Van Noten, the fashion and accessories label known for its abstract silhouettes and color palettes, expanded into the world of beauty with a brand-new range that includes lipsticks, perfumes, and more. With over 100 fashion shows and photoshoots under his name, Dries' beauty line is just as colorful as his celebrity-adored fashion offerings. The new line includes 10 genderless eaux de parfums alongside 30 lipsticks, a lip balm, as well as a select few soaps and creams. The collection also includes a series of accessories, such as a mirror, a comb, and more.

The fragrance collection stems from Van Noten's own childhood obsession with scent, as Women's Wear Daily exclusively reported earlier this week. The 10 fragrances included in the first collection feature unexpected and rule-breaking scent combinations, and were created by perfumers from several prominent houses, including IFF, Givaudan and Firmenich. The notes included in many of the fragrances are personal favorites of Van Noten's, who invited perfumers to visit his home garden located outside of Antwerp, Belgium.

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten )

The scents are personal, and so too are the apothecary-inspired bottles that they come in. Each is meticulously designed and outfitted with a cap that features the brand name engraved onto it. The bottles are colored to match the scent inside, and is bound to become a centerpiece on your vanity as soon as you add them to your collection. The Raving Rose scent, for example, comes in a frosted bubblegum-pink bottle with a bright red base.

As for the beauty offerings, the 30 lipsticks are available to shop in a range of three finishes. Fifteen of them have a satin look, 10 have a matte appearance, and five will be sheer. While some are neutral-toned, the collection also includes a vibrant purple shade, proving that the brand's love of color runs deep. The lipsticks in this new collection are just as much about the final payoff as they are about the process of applying and playing with them. With this in mind, you can also buy a lip brush to go along with the shade of your choosing.

You'll also be able to put the lipsticks into one of four interchangeable cases, all of which feature the same bright colors and patterns that have made his line of clothing and accessories a household name.

Sustainability was also key in the new collection. Aside from being reusable and refillable, the lipsticks are packaged without plastic. The cases themselves also are made from an endlessly-recyclable material called Zamak. Plus, travel pouches are also created using unused fabric from the brand's previous clothing collections. The Cannabis Patchouli scent, for instance, comes in a bottle made from certified PEFC wood.

You can shop the collection now exclusively on the Dries Van Noten website. The perfumes are available to shop for either $280 or $305; the lipsticks are available for $74.

Dries Van Noten Beauty Refillable Lipstick in 36 Neon Pink $74 at Dries Van Noten This satin finish lipstick from the new collection is bound to pack a punch.

Raving Rose Eau De Parfum $280 at Dries Van Noten Top notes of pink and black peppercorn add a touch of spiciness to this otherwise sweet rose perfume. A bottom note of musk adds depth.

Dries Van Noten Beauty Refillable Lipstick in 70 Punk Vermilion $74 at Dries Van Noten This matte formulation is designed for 12-hour wear that doesn't feel drying or uncomfortable in the process.