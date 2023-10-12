Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s been the year of Barbie, which also means it’s been the year of Dua Lipa—not that it hasn’t been the year of Dua Lipa since she came onto the scene with “Last Dance” in 2016 . Over the course of her just-beginning career, the 28-year-old singer has proven time and time again that she can’t miss. From dishing out songs of the summer every summer to consistently killing it on the red carpet , it’s always exciting to see what’s on the horizon for the superstar.

So, when the “One Kiss” singer wiped her beauty inspo-filled Instagram clean a few days ago, fans were quick to take note. Could it mean a third album was on the way? Or had she declared social media officially over? Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long to find out. On Thursday, October 12, the Grammy winner returned to the platform with a single snapshot. Captioned “miss me?,” the photo showed Dua Lipa laying on the floor, her locks splayed out all around her and dyed a deep, dark red color.

A post shared by DUA LIPA A photo posted by dualipa on

Although she’s gone a brighter magenta in the past, the dark red hue is pretty unexpected for Lipa, who is known for her silky, brunette locks. Paired with a red, white, and blue top, the look immediately reminded me of Ginger Spice’s famous red hair/Union Jack dress combo. And because her cherry cola hair rightfully stole the show, the Albanian-born songwriter kept her makeup simple with clean skin, brushed brows, and a slight frosted lip. Posing with her arms wrapped around herself, you could also see a tiny glimpse of a white manicure.

While Lipa didn’t exactly comment on her new hair, others certainly had something to say about it. As notes about the red and excitement for a potential third album poured in from fans (“we love you ginger girl!”), some celebrities also joined the welcome-back-to-Instagram committee in the comments. “Ohhhh yes,” commented Donatella Versace with red heart and flame emojis. Fire indeed.