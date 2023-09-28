Dyson's New Airwrap Attachments Are a Curly Girl's Dream

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Taking care of curly and coily hair can be quite the challenge, involving hours of research on the best shampoos and conditioners, leave-ins, hair masks, and stylers best suited for your unique mane. Every set of curls is different, requiring a special set of products and techniques, but there's one game-changing gadget that's rocked the world of just about every curly girl I know: the diffuser.
Diffusers are hair dryer attachments that disperse air more widely across the user's head, enabling separation between curls. The result is better curl definition and more bounce from root to tip, along with significantly less frizz. And now, Dyson is launching a brand new incarnation of their beloved, award-winning Airwrap that features a diffuser and a large, round volumizing brush.
Made specifically with wavy, curly, and coily hair in mind, this launch is set to be a gamechanger. With this attachment, the Airwrap will now offer more attachments than any other multi-styler in the world. Personally, I'm already fantasizing about adding it to my (admittedly extensive) haircare collection, imagining the day that frizz will become a thing of the past.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
