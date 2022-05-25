With a trip to Paris in the books and musings of California road trips, Emma Roberts is gearing up for a summer filled with travel. And while she 100 percent plans on packing a decent amount of SPF (she’s a big fan of Tatcha and Coola), there’s one beauty product that’s not going to make it into her bag: nail polish. “Whenever I’m going on a long trip, I’m always like, ‘What color nails do I get?’ I’m going to have to commit to this color for the whole trip. So I’ve been going rogue lately,” Roberts tells Marie Claire. Instead of embracing wild designs or bold tones, she’s taking a back to basics approach.

“[I’m doing] just no color and a buff. It’s been kind of amazing. I feel like when I get my nails done, after a couple of days they’re chipping—probably from washing my hands so much and sanitizing,” the actress notes. “There’s something chic about having nothing on your nails. The last few years it’s been all about nail art, gels, acrylics, and long, crazy nails. But because of that, I think there’s something really beautiful and feminine about having nothing on them. There’s something sexy about having a bare nail.”

Now, getting a naked nail to look polished and clean without the expertise of a technician can be a bit of a learning curve. While becoming an expert with clippers and a file is one way to complete a DIY manicure, the Scream Queens alum relies on the Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails, a pocket-sized tool that helps buff, file, trim cuticles, and shape the nails. “People make fun of girls for being like, ‘I broke a nail!’ But, have you broken a nail? It hurts and it’s horrible. Then it catches on everything,” the Flawless Touch Finish ambassador says. “But this is great—it’s a quick and easy touch up.”

Ditching nail salon appointments isn’t the only way Roberts is streamlining her summer beauty routine. She’s also decided to stick to easy-to-apply, multi-purpose makeup products that can be applied on the go. “I love the Charlotte Tilbury foundation and the Jillian Dempsey Cheek Pop—I think it’s so cute,” she adds. “You can use it on your eye, your cheek, or your lip. It’s an all-in-one, which I’m all about. I love a little Chanel mascara and that’s it. It does the job.”

To shop Roberts’ makeup routine and skincare staples, keep scrolling.