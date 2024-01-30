Emma Stone's Dark Red Lips Are My New Favorite Color

When Emma Stone embarked on her recent press tour for the movie Poor Things, she chose looks that played into the innocence of her character, Bella Baxter. This meant lots of fresh skin and pink lips. Now, with Stone's Oscar nomination for the role officially locked in, she's playing around with her palette. The first order of business? A bold(er) lip.

While making a Good Morning America appearance, Stone wore a much deeper red lip shade. On-air close ups revealed the color to be a red, satin formula that was gorgeously paired with a similar dark pink eyeshadow and liner. The color looked even darker as she was spotted leaving the studio following her appearance. Was it the light of day playing tricks or a different shade for her next engagement? Either way, it worked.

The La La Land star's glam was likely the work of celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, a frequent collaborator of Stone's who just so happens to be in New York City at the same time as the Oscar nominee. Goodwin and Stone's collaborations often involve Charlotte Tilbury products, so I can only imagine today's shade is one of the brand's beloved lip offerings—perhaps from their new Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick collection?

Although she didn't touch on the direct shade while on the show, Stone did dig into her beauty secrets. After Robin Roberts commented on her dark hair in Poor Things, the 35-year-old took a second to once again share that her signature red hair is also "fake."

"I'm a blonde. I'm a blonde! I have dyed this red, so, it's all a lie," she said, looking into the camera. "Brunette? Redhead? Who is she?"

Actually, we know exactly who she is: a brilliant actress with great taste in lip colors. You can shop some Stone-inspired shades below.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick in "Night Crimson" $35 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in "M.I.KISS" $35 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick 2 in "Viva La Vergara" $35 at Sephora