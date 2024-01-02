Emma Stone Plays Coy When Asked If Taylor Swift’s Song “When Emma Falls in Love” Is About Her

Taylor Swift is famous for supporting other women—we could fill up the pages of War and Peace with the acts of kindness she’s shown fellow females—but this time, Swift has a supporter of her own: Emma Stone.

The actress has lived out many a Swiftie’s dream of seeing the Eras Tour in person three times—with more to potentially come, as Stone added a “so far” to the number of times she’s seen the show. Stone met Swift in 2008 and the two have been friends for 15 years; during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Sunday, Stone opened up about the origin story of their connection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends,” Stone said. (Seriously, who is Swift not “great friends” with?)

Stone told Norton that she attended the opening night performance of the Eras Tour in March 2023 because it took place in her hometown of Glendale, Arizona. And that’s not the only connection she has to the record-breaking world tour: Mandy Moore choreographed both the tour and Stone’s Oscar-winning musical La La Land. “It was incredible to see,” Stone said of the show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norton then asked the actress to confirm the rumor that Swift’s song “When Emma Falls in Love”—a vault track from the singer’s July 2023 album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)—was about her. “You have to ask her,” Stone said coyly. (“When Emma Falls in Love” is rumored to be about Stone’s relationship with Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 to 2011, People reports.)

Though Swift rarely confirms who she writes specific songs about (unfortunately), the writing seemed pretty well on the wall as she performed the song live as one of her surprise songs during a Kansas City show in July—per Entertainment Weekly , the singer said she’d written it about one of her best friends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Stone has opened up about the Eras Tour or her friendship with Swift. In June, she spoke to Vanity Fair about it all, saying of the show “The concert was pretty amazing,” and adding “I’ve known [Swift] since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ‘cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

Stone also called Swift “an amazing friend” and said of the show “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience—I’ve never seen anything like it,” she told Vanity Fair.