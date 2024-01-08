Among the historical biopics and blockbuster comedies, Yorgos Lanthimos' latest film Poor Things offers a wholly unique origin story, starring Emma Stone as a new spin on Frankenstein's creation. Lanthimos' follow-up to 2018's The Favourite—and his second collaboration with Stone—takes place in a surrealist version of Victorian London, where Bella Baxter (Stone), a woman with the brain of a child, lives with her mad-scientist father figure (Willem Dafoe). When the fiercely-independent Bella becomes determined to explore the world herself, her adventures take her on a powerful journey of self-discovery that examine the dynamics of sex, gender, and society through a frank, distressing, and at times horrific, lens.

This movie is best entered with as little knowledge as possible, but what viewers should expect is a stunningly strange visual treat, with sets evoking Europe's famous cities and bold cinematography that shows the world through Bella's eyes. And as Bella, Stone leads the film with a fearless, wholly-dedicated performance. The film has already found tons of devoted fans and huge amounts of awards buzz for Stone, so it's time to make plans to see this film before Oscar weekend. Here's what we know so far about when Poor Things will arrive online.

How to Watch 'Poor Things'

Poor Things is currently only showing in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on December 22, 2023. Searchlight Pictures will maintain this exclusive theatrical window for several weeks before the film becomes available to rent or own digitally.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

When will 'Poor Things' arrive on streaming?

We already know which streaming platform will host Poor Things down the line. Searchlight Pictures, which distributed the film, is owned by Walt Disney Studios, so the film is set to head to Hulu sometime after its theatrical window. Considering another indie release from the studio, last year's comedy Theater Camp (which is an absolute must-watch for all former theater kids), it released in theaters on July 14, 2023, and landed on Hulu exactly two months later on September 14. With that in mind, we'll be looking out for Poor Things' streaming debut around the last week of February.