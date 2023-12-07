Emma Stone Wanted Her Red Carpet Hair to Have an 'Element of Simplicity'

When you have hair as vibrant as Emma Stone, there's not much that needs to be done so far as styling goes—the strands speaks for themselves. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old does have some amazing stylists by her side, ready to make her famous red locks (yes, she went back to red!) even bolder.

For the premiere of her new movie, Poor Things, Stone worked with Mara Roszak to create what the celebrity hairstylist called a "modern undone twist." The Wednesday, November 6 event was Stone's first premiere since she went back to a red hue. According to a press release shared with Marie Claire, the actress wanted a look that felt "fresh" with an "element of simplicity." In the end, they decided to go with an updo to compliment Emma’s major accessory for the evening: A ribbon choker featuring a crystal-and-pearl-bedazzled flower.

To get the look, Roszak first cleansed Stone's hair with her RŌZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner. "Starting with the right products in the shower is essential for creating any look to get the perfect final product," she shared.

While the La La Land actress's hair was wet, the hairstylist applied RŌZ Milk Hair Serum, following up with a yet-to-be-announced product applied directly to the roots. Fast forward through some blow drying, and Roszak pulled Stone's red locks back into a low bun while twisting and pinning, leaving a smattering of ends out for a casual feel.

The Oscar winner completed her leading lady look with a fresh face of makeup by Rachel Goodwin. "I partnered with the legendary [Pat McGrath] to create this gorgeous ethereal makeup look which was very inspired by Emma’s character Bella Baxter. A woman who feels incredibly at home in her skin," wrote the makeup artist in her own Instagram photo. "Dewy see through skin, dark brown flick of liquid eyeliner, and berry stained lips. I wanted every aspect if this makeup to have an element of transparency to it. The kind that doesn’t cover up but rather embellishes her own natural beauty."