Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy's Manicure Is Fit for Hollywood Royalty

We're still raving about the red carpet looks at the Emmys. But, we had to give a special shout out to Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus actor appeared on the red carpet wearing a pleated black and bronze floral pattern gown. The dress featured a ruffled collar and long mesh sleeves. Her hair was pulled into a big bun, giving us a sprinkle of Bridgerton vibes.

Naturally, we couldn't help but notice Jennifer Coolidge's impeccable nails during her acceptance speech.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson exclusively shared with Marie Claire how she created Coolidge’s nail color for the show.

"Jennifer loves the almond nail shape, and the blend of colors and shape gave the nail look a modern twist to the French mani," Jackson explains. "The nail look exudes femininity and I love the juxtaposition of the nail look from her dramatic black dress.”

Jackson noted that she used a variety of nail colors for the Emmys look, letting each cure for 30 seconds on a gel lamp. She started by applying one coat of OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat , followed by two thin coats of OPI GelColor in “Bare My Soul , and one coat of the OPI GelColor Stay Matte Top Coat . She wiped Coolidge's nails clean with the OPI Expert Touch Nail Wipes and painted the French tip using one coat of OPI GelColor in “Worth A Pretty Penne". Finally, she finished it off with one coat of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat.

Got that? Great—time to take this to our next nail appointment.