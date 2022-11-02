Worth It: The Foreo Luna 4

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

(opens in new tab) Foreo Luna 4 Facial Cleansing & Firming Device for Sensitive Skin $279 at Foreo (opens in new tab)

The Promise

It’s hard to talk about beauty tech without diving deep into Foreo. Don’t get me wrong, brands like NuFace, Droplette, and Dr. Dennis Gross have, and continue to, revolutionize the skincare space, but Foreo is one of the few brands that creates innovations across a handful of categories, from microcurrent therapy to at-home facial tools. Their newest tool, however, is an upgraded edition of their beloved Luna 3, very appropriately called the Luna 4. The cleansing device didn’t just get a cosmetic facelift (although it’ll give you a similar effect)—it got an overhaul. This go-round, it’s entirely customizable.

There are three heads to choose from depending on your skin type: sensitive, balanced, and combination. From there, you can select one of three cleansing speeds (gentle, regular, and deep) and 16 different pulsation options. Each was designed with bacteria-resistant, wildly soft silicone bristles at varying densities. The back side doubles as a superpowered sculpting tool. Think: A gua sha on steroids. Perhaps the most exciting new feature, however, is the Foreo app. It syncs with your device and provides a guided cleansing routine as well as a range of firming massages that boost lymphatic drainage, increase circulation, and contour. You just plug in your preferences and let the tech take over.

As I'm sure you guessed…I put the tool to the test.

Why I'm Obsessed

Pardon the cliche, but honesty is the best policy. And when it comes to this cleansing tool, I’ll shamelessly say my hopes were non-existent. On the floor. Ground zero. You get the point. I have really, really, really sensitive skin that turns into a red mess of broken blood vessels if I toss funny in my sleep—let alone go to town exfoliating with a bristly brush. Alas, I’m in the business of trying products for a living. So, here goes nothing.

I unboxed my pretty purple tool and did a little touch test. The bristles felt more like a plush toy than they did an exfoliation mechanism. Interesting. I pressed the power button and felt out the varying vibrations and cleansing modes. Intense. While I could have gone straight into cleansing or massage mode, I decided to link my device to the app. It was a super simple process (just scan the barcode) and then gave me access to tutorials, a skin quiz, preferences, and guided massages.

Once that was done, I wet my face, applied my cleanser, and pressed start on the app. With that, everything became automatic. The app controlled the device and showed me exactly where and how to move it across my skin. I was fully prepared to pull the device away if it felt too harsh, but I pinky promise I didn’t even cross my mind. It didn’t tug, scrape, or create any tension whatsoever on my skin. After 60 seconds I splashed my face with water and pat it dry. There was no makeup residue on the towel. That never happens (!!). Fast forward through a very intense inspection in a magnifying mirror, and I was sold. My skin looked glowy, the flaky patch of skin on the left side of my mouth was gone, and my face felt a different type of clean. Like, post-facial, post-extraction clean.

Now it was time to test drive the facial massage feature. After applying a water-like serum, I selected the “Contour Crazy” guided facial, which promises to contour, firm, and define the jaw bone and cheeks. With facial massagers, or any kind of skin-tightening-firming-lifting-tool for that matter, I'm perpetually unclear if I’m using it properly. But with the app, there’s zero question. The app controls the pressure and duration, while the model on screen demonstrates how to glide the tool. It’s so easy—and the results are visible off the bat. Granted, it’s not going to be as lifting as something like microcurrent, but I will say that my face looked substantially de-puffed.

Cut to a few weeks later, and this has become the MVP of my skincare routine. I haven’t had a little bump or breakout, my pores look smaller, and my skin looks extra healthy. Standing by my “honesty is the best policy” motto, I can confidently say this is worth the splurge.