My Skin Is Painfully Dry In the Winter—Here’s My 5-Step Routine to Soothe and Revive It

How a beauty director keeps her skin happy and moisturized.

dry winter skin
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in Features

Like pretty much every human being in New York City—scratch that, in the Northern hemisphere—my skin is dry. Like, itchy-when-I-wake-up, cracking-throughout-the-day, when-will-the-sun-return-to-save-us type dry. My humidifier is working overtime and my lineup of moisturizers, hydrating essences, and barrier repair creams is front and center in my vanity. If the saying goes, the best offense is a good defense (I know I’m not the only one utterly obsessed with Heated Rivalry and hockey at the moment) then my best dry skin tips are here to make sure we all win the battle against winter dehydration.

So, what exactly am I reaching for to ensure that my epidermis remains soothed, supple, and as moisturized as possible? Well, obviously a stellar moisturizer is a must, but there are several other steps you can take to support your stressed skin barrier during the harsh winter weather, no matter where you find yourself enduring the seasonal freeze. The key is to just be gentle with your skin. Inflammation can run rampant this time of year, and even though exfoliation is key to maintaining a smooth, glowing complexion, it can also be a bit too harsh if you currently resemble a dried-up desert snake. Never fear—I’ve spent over 20 years perfecting my skincare routine to banish dry skin. Here’s everything I swear by.

It’s Giving Gentle

Cleansing in the morning is generally a no-go in the winter (I’m not sweating enough to require it) but at night I tend to reach for an extra gentle cleanser with lots of hydrating and soothing ingredients.

Everything Essence

You might think an essence isn’t doing much of anything on your skin, but learn to trust the K-Beauty staple. It’s my favorite step post-cleansing to help draw some water back into the skin and create a supple base before the rest of my routine.

Hydration Station

There are several key ingredients to look for in your winter face serums—glycerin, PGA, panthenol, hyaluronic acid. Just make sure your skin is still slightly damp when you apply them so the humectant ingredients can pull in water from the environment and not your skin.

Hella Thicc

It goes without saying, but I’ll do it anyway—a thick face cream is non-negotiable come winter, especially if your skin leans dry year-round. The emollient properties help soften the skin, while occlusive ingredients lock in moisture, keeping your skin soothed throughout the day. Look for products labeled as “barrier repair” to enhance the calming and soothing benefits.

Slugging Saviors

Nighttime is when I level up my barrier repair game and reach for an occlusive balm to prevent moisture loss while I sleep. These are the products that are not meant to live under makeup—they are purely to treat and protect your skin while you’re bare faced and dreaming. Petrolatum is a tried and true ingredient that I can’t recommend highly enough.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.

Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.