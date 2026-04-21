Bulgari’s Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial Is So Good, It Will Turn Citrus Haters Into Mega Fans
It’s addictive.
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When I was 15, my mom made a bespoke fragrance at the Barney’s Bespoke Perfume Bar. I still have the bottle—the scent was the first and only citrus perfume I ever liked. Cut to the Big Barney’s Shutdown of 2020, and the formula—which we believe was a mix of mandarin, bergamot, and Madagascar vanilla—disappeared.
For the past decade and a half, I have bought every orange- and mandarin-scented perfume that sounded remotely similar, to no avail. Everything missed the mark, smelling either too medicinal or cheap or nauseating. It wasn’t until Bulgari’s latest launch, Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial, came across my desk that I rediscovered how deliciously addictive a citrus scent can be.
Available today, April 21, the eau de toilette (a light version of an eau de parfum) is an olfactory treat. The profile itself was concocted nine years ago, and has since been pumping through the five-star lobby of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts across the globe. It’s a scent that smells like luxury (seriously, if wealth had a signature scent, it’d be this) and is available in a fragrance, shower gel, and lightweight body lotion. To read my full, honest review, and shop the new line, scroll ahead.
The Formula
Centuries ago, symbols of luxury looked quite different. It wasn’t a designer handbag or overpriced shoe that was a show of wealth; rather, it was having citrus at a fancy feast or acquiring a rare and exquisite black tea. This fragrance blends the lost symbols of wealth from Rome and China to create a fresh olfactory concoction that mixes the brightness of citrus with the muskiness of black tea.
The addition of lemon and bergamot is what, in my opinion, gives the scent more edge than any other citrus on the market. They team up to provide this sparkling, make-your-nose-tingle brightness that completely cuts away the medicinal vibe that you often get with citrus fragrances.
The Wear
I honestly find myself gravitating more towards eau de toilettes when it gets warmer out. They have a lighter, airier vibe that feels less suffocating in the oppressive heat. But it’s often a double-edged sword—lighter scents have a tendency to fade faster. That’s why I was genuinely shocked that Thé Impérial lasts so long on my skin. I’ll be honest: I’m pretty generous with my application. I do my wrists, my neck, and a little cloud that I walk through to ensure the scent clings to my clothes. It probably starts to fade (or I just stop smelling it on myself) by around 3pm, but it definitely stays on fabric a lot longer.
The Takeaway
The second I smelled this scent a wave of nostalgia flew over me. There’s a radiance and earthiness to this that makes it smell like an orange orchard as opposed to a lab-sythesized profile. I genuinely feel like this is the citrus fragrance for citrus haters. And I have to say, it’s better than our Bespoke Barney’s concoction.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.