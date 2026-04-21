When I was 15, my mom made a bespoke fragrance at the Barney’s Bespoke Perfume Bar. I still have the bottle—the scent was the first and only citrus perfume I ever liked. Cut to the Big Barney’s Shutdown of 2020, and the formula—which we believe was a mix of mandarin, bergamot, and Madagascar vanilla—disappeared.

For the past decade and a half, I have bought every orange- and mandarin-scented perfume that sounded remotely similar, to no avail. Everything missed the mark, smelling either too medicinal or cheap or nauseating. It wasn’t until Bulgari’s latest launch, Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial, came across my desk that I rediscovered how deliciously addictive a citrus scent can be.

Available today, April 21, the eau de toilette (a light version of an eau de parfum) is an olfactory treat. The profile itself was concocted nine years ago, and has since been pumping through the five-star lobby of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts across the globe. It’s a scent that smells like luxury (seriously, if wealth had a signature scent, it’d be this) and is available in a fragrance, shower gel, and lightweight body lotion. To read my full, honest review, and shop the new line, scroll ahead.

The Formula

Centuries ago, symbols of luxury looked quite different. It wasn’t a designer handbag or overpriced shoe that was a show of wealth; rather, it was having citrus at a fancy feast or acquiring a rare and exquisite black tea. This fragrance blends the lost symbols of wealth from Rome and China to create a fresh olfactory concoction that mixes the brightness of citrus with the muskiness of black tea.

The addition of lemon and bergamot is what, in my opinion, gives the scent more edge than any other citrus on the market. They team up to provide this sparkling, make-your-nose-tingle brightness that completely cuts away the medicinal vibe that you often get with citrus fragrances.

The Wear

I honestly find myself gravitating more towards eau de toilettes when it gets warmer out. They have a lighter, airier vibe that feels less suffocating in the oppressive heat. But it’s often a double-edged sword—lighter scents have a tendency to fade faster. That’s why I was genuinely shocked that Thé Impérial lasts so long on my skin. I’ll be honest: I’m pretty generous with my application. I do my wrists, my neck, and a little cloud that I walk through to ensure the scent clings to my clothes. It probably starts to fade (or I just stop smelling it on myself) by around 3pm, but it definitely stays on fabric a lot longer.

The Takeaway

The second I smelled this scent a wave of nostalgia flew over me. There’s a radiance and earthiness to this that makes it smell like an orange orchard as opposed to a lab-sythesized profile. I genuinely feel like this is the citrus fragrance for citrus haters. And I have to say, it’s better than our Bespoke Barney’s concoction.

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