I’m the first to admit that I can be a fragrance snob. I want beast-mode staying power and a true grown-up gourmand profile (I’m a vanilla-woody fragrance girl to my core), and oftentimes it’s the luxe, $100+ products that get the job done. My fragrance wardrobe is stocked to the brim with Chloé, Guerlain, Dior, and D.S. & Durga, but I’m always on the hunt for a reasonably-priced alternative that still smells, well, filthy rich. That’s where NOYZ’s newest launch, Only Human, comes into play.

While the $85 (!!!) scent officially launches today, I was lucky enough to get an exclusive preview—and it’s been all over my pulse points for weeks. I’ll admit, I was skeptical at the jump. Under-$100 scents (that are actually elevated and up to my high standards) typically take body mist or hair perfume form and have yummy, but very fleeting gourmand profiles. But I can confidently say that since I started wearing this elevated skin scent (it’s a woody, amber, vanilla, which is one of fall’s biggest fragrance trends), I haven't even looked twice at the rest of the perfumes in my collection. It’s that good.

To get my full, honest review and shop the new launch, scroll ahead.

The Formula

While this fragrance straddles the gourmand and woody fragrance families, it’s a skin scent first and foremost. What does that mean, exactly? Think of it as a perfume that’s going to enhance the aroma of your skin—but better. It’s going to be a statement that has people smelling your aura before you enter a room, but that’s the whole point. It stays close to your body, blends with your pheromones, and lasts all day.

Top Notes: The first few seconds after spraying this fragrance, my nose gets an invigorating citrus tingle courtesy of pink pepper and Italian bergamot. It’s a watery floral factor that reminds me of a lemon tree next to a fresh-water lake.

Middle Notes: 30 minutes in, the fragrance almost tricks my brain into thinking it’s fading. Waterlily and bamboo (both pretty airy, green, and crisp scents) are super subtle and I feel like I’m wearing a super light perfume or an eau de toilette.

Base Notes: Now for my favorite part. Roughly an hour into wearing this, the base notes evolve, giving a punch of Moroccan cedarwood, vanilla bean, and ambroxan (a take on amber). Because it’s a skin scent, the gourmand flavor profile feels both deeper and more subtle than a traditional gourmand. Imagine you stood in the kitchen of a bakery, left to go for a walk, and two hours later smelled your hair—there’s a residue of creamy and warm scents, but it’s not overpowering in the slightest.

The Wear

There are three bottles to choose from. A typical 50 mL bottle, a 15 mL travel-size spray, and a solid perfume. I personally like to do a little layering action for more extended wear. To start, I take the solid version and rub it on the pulse points of my wrists and neck—kind of like a fragrance primer. Then I use the eau de parfum directly on top of the solid, and add two or three additional sprays to my clothes for good measure. I’m pretty generous with my application—you can’t really overdo it with a skin scent.

To my surprise, this perfume has lasting power that rivals more expensive alternatives. My sweaters that have a spray or two cling to the scent like their lives depend on it, and my skin shockingly still has faint remnants of vanilla and amber by the time I go to sleep. That’s a full 14 hours of wear.

The Takeaway

Aside from the typical criteria—like a long-lasting smell, elevated ingredients, and a profile that doesn’t smell like everything else on the market—I really look for fragrances that deliver a wave of calm and comfort. I personally don’t like to smell too citrusy, fruity, or floral (unless it’s summer, of course). When fall and winter roll around, it’s exclusively woody vanillas. While I have a handful that I love, love, love, this is the only one I’ve found that meets my fragrance snob standards—and is also under $100.

