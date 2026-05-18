Fragrance has the unique ability to transport us to faraway places. A sun-drenched floral perfume could remind you of a holiday in St. Barths, or maybe a vanilla-laden scent takes you to your favorite Parisian cafe. The two latest body mists to join Phlur's lineup, Paradise Nectar and Island Swim, have that same getaway-in-a-bottle energy, but not in the way you might expect.

The kinds of summery fragrances I reach for most often remind me of the beach. They tend to replicate the feeling of sun-kissed skin with tropical fruits, warm florals, and musks, and they almost always contain a creamy coconut note. Phlur managed to whisk me away to my dream vacation spots without leaning into piña colada territory—a feat for summer fragrances, in my book.

If you're looking for a new cool-girl scent for the hot weather months, Paradise Nectar and Island Swim, may be right up your alley. Ahead, I'm diving into what makes these new fragrances so impressive. TL;DR: They're unique, sophisticated, and worthy of any It girl's beach bag.

Paradise Nectar

Phlur labels Paradise Nectar as a floral chypre fragrance, which means it's full of contrasts. This family of perfumes typically has a bright citrus opening, followed by floral heart notes, and a deep woody or earthy base. Paradise Nectar follows that construction almost to a T. It opens with zingy pink pepper, mandarin, and jammy black currant, then it blossoms with a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine, and lotus, before settling into a base of patchouli and woods.

Although this blend doesn't technically contain rose, it still reads very much as a rose fragrance to my nose. Combined with the subtly spicy pink pepper and sweet fruits, Paradise Nectar is a much more modern take on floral scents. It reminds me of a luxury hotel lobby in the tropics—the kind of open-air rooms filled with flowers and greenery, where you're greeted with a fruity cocktail. For that, it's obsession-worthy.

Island Swim

Where Paradise Nectar is floral and fruity, Island Swim is fresh and aquatic (as you might've guessed from the name). It opens bright and zesty with bergamot, calamansi, aka Philippine lime, and coconut (think coconut water, not coconut milk). In the heart, there's a cool ocean mist accord, with fresh lavender and plumeria, followed by a soft, warm base of sandalwood, musk, and amber.

A few sprays of Island Swim is like rinsing off in an oceanside shower. There's a salty freshness in the air, a fruity shampoo in your hair, and you step out feeling clean and refreshed. I love that this blend doesn't completely veer one way or the other—it's equal parts fresh, aquatic, and fruity, with a subtle masculinity for an interesting unisex feel. It's the kind of scent you spray on when you're in the mood for a light fragrance, or an extra dose of freshness in your layering combo.

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The Takeaway

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Paradise Nectar and Island Swim are some of my favorites out of Phlur's lineup of fragrances—and I own them all. There's just something a little off about them (and I mean that in the best way possible) to make them especially intriguing. They're certainly not what I expected in a summertime release, and that's exactly why I love them so much.

From the peppery opening in Paradise Nectar to the unisex finish in Island Swim, these new body mists are distinct. They still have that transportative effect you know and love in a vacation-inspired fragrance, but not in the obvious tropical way. I don't expect everyone to love them, and that's what makes them stand out. And if you layer either of the scents with another one of Phlur's summertime fragrances, below, you've got a scintillating blend that's bound to be all your own.

Shop More Phlur Fragrances for Summer

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