For most of my life, I’ve been a notorious floral perfume hater. That is, until I started expanding my fragrance palette. Once I started developing my unique olfactive personality and taking a closer look at the scents that I truly love, I realized that many of them have one thing in common: An iris note.

​Iris oil can take years to cultivate, making it one of the more expensive ingredients in perfumery. You may also see it going by its other moniker, Orris or Orris butter. Depending on the formula that it’s added to, one iris note can run the gamut of olfactive expression. On one hand, it can smell earthy and root-like, almost to the point of being a little vegetal or dirty. On another, it can come off as sweet, powdery, and a little like licorice—something that typically takes a very discerning nose to recognize and appreciate.

​That being said, there are tons of iris fragrances on the market that I believe are fantastic for any perfume enthusiast, from the beginner who’s made it a point to revamp their collection for the new year, to the niche collector whose curated perfume collection is their pride and joy.

​Of course, I’ve been testing a ton of iris perfumes lately, and there are so many that can round out an existing collection beautifully, through the winter and well into spring. Here are my 15 favorites on the market right now.

The Best Iris Perfumes

