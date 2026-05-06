If you’ve ever read a holiday gift guide, you’ve definitely seen Guerlain’s Rouge G Lipstick. It’s that ultra-luxe, customizable lip compact with the built-in mirror—the kind of makeup product that feels more like a keepsake than something you just toss in your bag. You pick your shade, choose your case, and suddenly it’s as much an accessory as it is makeup. It’s iconic for a reason. So when I heard the brand was launching a “kissproof honey lipstick” designed to help you achieve the blurred-lips trend (basically the antithesis of Rouge G)—I was intrigued but also a little skeptical. Guerlain doing low-maintenance? I needed to see it.

This new KISSKISS Honey-Infused Lipstick is the opposite of a full glam. The whole idea is that the product is soft, diffused, and lightweight—it doesn't take a mirror or a steady hand. It’s still very on-theme for the brand (there’s still the signature honey element Guerlain is synonymous with), but instead of leaning into shine or balm-like slip, it gives a matte finish without feeling flat or drying.

There are fewer sharp lines, fewer constant reapplying, more of that diffused, worn-in look that’s so on-trend right now and very French girl. Here’s my honest review of the brand new KISSKISS Lipstick.

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Blur Matte Long-Wearing Lipstick $50 at Sephora

Formula & Ingredients

The benefits of this balm break down into two buckets: nourishing and long-wear. On the nourishing side, everything circles back to bees. You’ve got honey for hydration, beeswax for that smooth glide, plus royal jelly and propolis layered in to keep lips feeling soft and a little fuller-looking over time. It reads very skincare-coded, which makes sense for a lipstick that’s supposed to sit on your lips all day.

Then there’s the wear component, which gets more technical. The formula uses two different polymers—one to help the pigment actually grip onto your lips, and another to keep it there without transferring everywhere. That’s how it gets to that “kissproof” claim without turning into one of those drying, locked-in liquid lipsticks.

Texture & Application

Siena Gagliano after applying the Guerlain KISSKISS Lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

This is not your classic Guerlain lipstick texture. If Rouge G is creamy, glossy-adjacent, and very lipstick-y, this is softer and way more diffused.

It goes on feeling almost weightless, and instead of giving you a super-crisp edge, it blurs out as you apply. It melts into my lips, then stays put, with a soft finish. My favorite way to apply it is by tapping it onto my lips with my fingers, which gives it a much more diffused finish rather than an opaque, matte finish.

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Shades

There are 20 shades total, and the range has a little bit of everything: You’ve got your nudes, reds, pinks, a couple of plums, and a few oranges, but everything is filtered through that soft, blurred finish. So even when the color itself is bold, it doesn’t read as harsh or overly precise when applied with my preferred tapping method. That said, I never wear red, and I actually did for the first time with KISSKISS.

The Takeaway

If I’m being honest, this feels like Guerlain loosening up a bit—and I mean that in a good way. It’s comfortable, it lasts, and it doesn’t require a five-minute application, which, coming from a brand that basically invented the lipstick-as-accessory moment, feels like a pretty interesting shift. And, not to mention, if you are after that French girl laissez-faire vibe, KISSKISS nails it.

Shop More of My Favorite Guerlain Products

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Satin & Velvet Matte Lipstick $43 at Sephora The OG Rouge G—choose your fun compact case and whichever color calls to you. Guerlain L'art & La Matière Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21 $660 at Guerlain US It's pricey, yes, but it also happens to reign in the compliments, and it's a perfume that every single MC Beauty Team member fights over. Guerlain Kiss Kiss Bee Glow Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $43 at Sephora Part of the KISSKISS line as well is the Tinted Lip Balm. It's ultra-nourishing and a super luxe application. Guerlain L'Art & La Matiere Tobacco Honey Eau de Parfum $332 at Saks Fifth Avenue For the ultimate cool girl perfume, Tobacco Honey is where it's at.

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