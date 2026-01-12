I won’t lie: Fragrance has become my entire personality over the last year. Not only have I nailed my olfactive personality, but my niche perfume collection has also grown exponentially as I’ve come to understand fragrance as an art form. With that said, do you know what the real key to a truly personalized fragrance is? Layering your perfumes.

Just like the rest of my beauty routine, I switch up my fragrances with the seasons. Naturally, my winter layering routine differs from my regimen in the fall, spring, and summer. Does this sound extra? Yes. Is there merit to it? Also yes, and I have proof.

“Winter naturally lends itself to richer fragrance combinations,” Yvan Jacqueline, President of the Americas for Parfums de Marly and Initio Parfums Privés, tells me. “Colder air, drier skin, and the desire for cozy, warm atmospheres often lean toward deeper notes like woods, ambers, or spices.” It’s an assessment that is right on the nose, as those three olfactive families make up 75 percent of my fragrance selections once there’s even a hint of chill in the air.

As fun as it is, perfecting your winter fragrance layering routine can feel intimidating, and understandably so. Keep reading for additional tips on how to nail it, plus some of my personal favorite combinations that have been getting me compliments left and right.

How To Layer Perfumes For Winter

Now that we know the scents that shine in winter, Jacqueline shares tips on how to layer them. “The easiest approach is to think about what you want to add—warmth, freshness, or contrast—and go from there,” he says. “Layering should feel fun and intuitive, not technical. At the end of the day, it is a personal choice and your own taste.”

One technique Jacqueline recommends is applying one fragrance to your pulse points for longer-lasting intensity, then spraying another more broadly to create diffusion. You can also layer with other formulas that aren’t traditional eau de parfums. “Applying fragrance over a scented body cream is an incredibly underrated hack,” he adds.

“The added hydration helps the scent sit better on the skin and diffuse more naturally.” On the personal front, I even like using hair perfumes to create a complementary scent bubble so that the sillage (or scent trail) when I walk into a room can’t be missed. There are so many ways to play with layering, but the key is to find a routine that works for your specific lifestyle.

Where to Layer Your Perfumes For Winter

Where to spray or apply your perfume products is, again, a matter of personal preference. However, there are a few proven hot spots that work well. “Start with two perfumes, apply lightly to your wrist or forearm, and give them time to settle,” Jacqueline says.

Additionally, this exercise is about trusting your own taste. “Creating a signature layered scent takes experimentation, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t love your initial results,” Jacqueline adds. “Each attempt helps refine your instincts and allows you to start trusting your nose. If it feels good and effortless, you’re doing it right.”

Winter Fragrance Layering Combinations

Now for the fun part. Ahead are my tried-and-true winter fragrance layering combinations that have earned me countless compliments from loved ones, coworkers, and strangers alike.

Ambery Winter Fragrance Layering Combinations

Nemat Amber Eau De Parfum $59.99 at Ulta Beauty The star of this combination is Nemat's Amber perfume. It's a subtle skin scent that complements the notes in the next perfume beautifully. Dolce & Gabanna Velvet Desert Oud $335 at Sephora Tobacco, saffron, and oud are the key notes in this Dolce & Gabbana masterpiece. When paired with the aforementioned fragrance, you get a sweet, smoky, slightly resinous scent with a warmer, almost creamy undertone.

Spicy Winter Fragrance Layering Combinations

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau De Toilette $140 at Nordstrom Eau Duelle is one of my favorite scents from Diptyque. It's vanillic with a slight kick, perfect for someone who wants an elevated gourmand. Dedcool Milk Eau De Parfum $30 at Sephora Dedcool's Milk is another skin scent that is subtle, yet acts as a fragrance enhancer. It can be paired with pretty much any scent, but I find that it performs exceptionally well in cold weather and thus with more cold-weather-appropriate notes.

Woody Winter Fragrance Layering Combinations

YSL Babycat Eau De Parfum With Bourbon Vanilla & Suede $230 at Sephora YSL's Babycat is one of the best spicy, woody fragrances that I have ever worn. Kayali Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum $150 at Sephora Kayali's Vanilla 28 is a masterpiece of vanilla and when paired with Babycat, will have you smelling sweet, syrupy, and a little boozy.

