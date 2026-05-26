I hate to admit it, but growing up, I was completely convinced I was meant to be a mermaid. Ariel was the princess in my eyes—the thick, beach-waved hair, impossibly luminous skin, and, of course, the glistening tail. While the tail may have been next to impossible, her glossy hair, kissed-by-the-sun-and-saltwater hair? That was doable. Then came Aquamarine. Between the flushed cheeks, shimmering lids, long blonde locks, and the starfish earrings, the fantasy was fully cemented for me.

Now, years later, that same aesthetic is quietly making its way back into beauty trends—but in a much more wearable way. Mermaid makeup in 2026 isn’t about seashell bras, chunky glitter, or anything overly theatrical. Instead, it’s rooted in luminous skin, softly sun-flushed cheeks, watery shimmer, and pops of aquatic color that feel whimsical without crossing into costume territory. It’s makeup that looks fresh, glossy, and, of course, a little bit ethereal.

According to makeup artist Natalie Dresher, the modern version of mermaid makeup is all about “a fun, pop of color on the lower or upper lid” paired with “a ‘wet,’ iridescent sparkle or shimmer pressed onto the lid for a holographic look.” Metallic pastel tones like mint green, lavender, pink, and peach keep the trend feeling soft instead of overdone. The overall effect? Like you just emerged from the ocean—but in the chic, editorial way. Let's take a dip into the trend, shall we?

Instagram Video Credit: @hello_zyoma

How Do I Create Mermaid Makeup?

The biggest misconception about mermaid makeup is that it has to be overly glam or packed with glitter to work. Dresher says the key to keeping it wearable is restraint. “Focusing the pops of color on either the bottom or upper lid makes the look more wearable as opposed to costume-y,” she explains. Instead of layering on dramatic pigment everywhere, the modern approach keeps the skin fresh and lets one detail stand out at a time.

She also recommends applying shimmer with your fingertips rather than a brush. “Pressing the shimmer on with your fingers allows for a more ‘wet’ application from the oils of your fingertips, and allows the look to be more effortless and whimsical as opposed to harsh and orchestrated!” The result should feel luminous and a little undone—like makeup that’s glowing with the skin rather than sitting on top of it.

Mermaid Makeup Inspiration

Alissa Janay creates a mermaid-inspired cat eye so sharp it could cut you if you stand too close. (Image credit: IG @alissajanay)

Hailey Bieber dazzles in blue eyeliner on her lower waterline and beachy-inspired mini braids. (Image credit: IG @haileybieber)

This airbrushed, glass-skin with ocean blue shimmer shadow is simply stunning. (Image credit: IG @hello_zyoma)

A sharp blue shadow look complete with sparkle accents is the mermaid trend glammed. (Image credit: IG @hello_zyoma)

Tyla walks the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in mermaid glam and body shimmer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber has ethereal eyes that emulate fish-scales. (Image credit: IG @haileybieber)

Sunburnt Cheeks

No mermaid makeup look is complete without skin that looks hydrated, flushed, and slightly sun-kissed. Dresher says, “A mermaid has got to have hydrated, youthful, flushed skin!” She loves these blush sticks for their creamy texture and easy blendability, explaining that she likes “warming a little product up on my fingertips and patting it along the cheekbones for a fresh, glistening glow that looks healthy and radiant.” The finish gives exactly the kind of “just emerged from the ocean” luminosity this trend is built around.

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Watery Pastels

Hard Candy Eye Def Shadow Marker $8 at hardcandy.com

Pastel shimmer is one of the easiest ways to tap into the mermaid makeup trend without committing to a full, colorful eye look. Dresher especially loves using these metallic shadow markers along the lower lash line for an unexpected pop. “The metallic pastel shades that Hard Candy has in the shadow markers are perfect for this look,” she says. “I especially love swiping Pink Ink along the lower lash line and pairing it with a neutral shimmer shadow on the lid.”

Siren Eyes

A little metallic definition instantly gives mermaid makeup that glossy, underwater-inspired feel. Dresher calls this liner “practically unheard of” because it delivers metallic color that actually works on the waterline without feeling too intense. “The range of fun shades makes it perfect for playful, mermaid-inspired makeup looks—bold, colorful, and just the right amount of edgy while still being wearable,” she says.

Mermaid Skin

Cyklar Vanilla Verve Illuminating Body Oil $38 at Sephora

Mermaid makeup doesn’t stop at the face. Glowy shoulders, collarbones, and legs help tie the entire look together. Dresher says, “Mermaid skin should look glowy, dewy, and healthy.” She loves this illuminating body oil because it adds “the perfect subtle shimmer while deeply moisturizing the skin, leaving behind a radiant, lit-from-within finish.” Think: post-vacation glow, like a mermaid that can walk on land.

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Meet the Expert

Natalie Dresher Social Links Navigation Makeup Artist Natalie Dresher is a celebrity and bridal makeup artist in New York. With many years of experience in her field, Natalie has become a trusted name in the beauty community. Working with brands like Saie Beauty, Revlon, Maybelline, and DIBS, she has extensive experience under her wing with our favorites.