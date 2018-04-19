Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

You Need to Witness Meghan Markle's Post-2006 Hair Evolution

I deeply relate to early aughts Meghan.

Getty Images

Guys, Meghan Markle is living out all of my hair fantasies. The actress-turned-royal (well, almost royal—May 19, y'all!) has spent the last 12 years attempting every beachy wave, messy updo, and voluminous curl that I've ever dreamed of trying. But unlike me circa 2006—just a girl who had yet to discover curl cream and heat tools—Meghan actually looked freaking good in her hair youth.

And to prove it to you, I've rounded up the best Meghan Markle hair looks from the last decade of her celebrity life. How relieved are you that your Myspace pics no longer exist?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 2006
Getty Images

Before (way, way before) Meghan was a soon-to-be royal, she was a briefcase girl on the gameshow Deal or No Deal, where she had insanely voluminous, extensions-filled curls.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 January 2007
Getty Images

Soft, smooth, and lightly curled, Meghan's side-swooping blowout was the ultimate red-carpet hairstyle of the late aughts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 September 2009
Getty Images

One of the first times Meghan experimented with a drastic color change was in 2009, when she added copper and cinnamon highlights to her dark brown hair—a change that highlighted her bronze skin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 August 2010
Getty Images

In a last-ditch attempt at reviving straight hair of the early '00s, Meghan wore her chestnut-hued hair flat-ironed and center parted. Yes, this photo is basically you.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 September 2011
Getty Images

2011 was the year of beachy, undone texture, making Meghan's face-framing layers and piece-y waves a thing of Pinterest-board dreams.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 May 2012
Getty Images

A ponytail on anybody else is still, well, a ponytail, but on Meghan Markle, it's a slicked-back work of (hair) art that rightfully belongs at a gala, not a gym.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 June 2012
Getty Images

Behold: The first—and last—time Meghan underwent a total hair transformation, taking her deep-brown hair to a light, single-processed auburn that completely brightened her face.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 January 2013
Getty Images

Up until 2013, Meghan's go-to hairstyle was a non-style (i.e. down and wavy). Then, she stepped out with multiple major updos in one year, like this sophisticated messy twisted bun...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 October 2013
Getty Images

...and this sleek, retro bouffant, with plenty of volume.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 February 2014
Getty Images

Riding the end of the updo train was this windswept bun in 2014, which had almost enough face-framing layers and loose pieces to make it a down-do (yes, that's a thing, okay?).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 March 2014
Getty Images

The raven hair trend of 2014 didn't escape Meghan, who debuted her ink-black color with an incredibly sleek and glossy blowout.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 June 2014
Getty Images

Meghan gave us the tiniest of nostalgic glimpses into her curly-haired past when she wore her auburn-tinted waves thick and intensely textured.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 February 2015
Getty Images

After years of having long layers, Meghan chopped off her hair into blunt, chest-length waves in 2015.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 March 2016
Getty Images

Softly curled ends and sleek roots made for proper Hollywood waves—the perfect hairstyle for a proper Hollywood star.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 December 2017
Getty Images

Enter Meghan's ultra-polished, cheek-hugging waves we've come to know, love, and screenshot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 January 2018
Getty Images

Though commonly accepted hair rules for royal women call for hairnets on updos, Meghan has continually toed the line with her beauty looks, opting for messy, undone buns at press events.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 April 2018
Getty Images

12 years after her first red-carpet photo with va-va-voom curls, Meghan has settled into a hairstyle that's definitively more understated: soft waves with subtle chocolate highlights.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Kate Middleton Reportedly Preparing to Give Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Youth Forum
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honeymoon Plans
Prince Harry Praises Meghan in Latest Speech
What Jewelry Will Meghan Wear to Her Wedding?
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wedding Photographer
What You Need to Know About Meghan Markle's Family
Prince William May Have Revealed Royal Baby Gender