Guys, Meghan Markle is living out all of my hair fantasies. The actress-turned-royal (well, almost royal—May 19, y'all!) has spent the last 12 years attempting every beachy wave, messy updo, and voluminous curl that I've ever dreamed of trying. But unlike me circa 2006—just a girl who had yet to discover curl cream and heat tools—Meghan actually looked freaking good in her hair youth.

And to prove it to you, I've rounded up the best Meghan Markle hair looks from the last decade of her celebrity life. How relieved are you that your Myspace pics no longer exist?