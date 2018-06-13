Ready to feel extremely old? Today is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 32nd birthday. Yes, they are thirty-freaking-two, which means we've been blessed with over three decades of the ultimate twin content.

And since the Olsens have served as A-1 beauty inspiration throughout their entire career, I've decided that there's no better way to honor the duo than by rounding up their best hair and makeup moments of all time. Ahead, the epic beauty evolution of Mary-Kate and Ashley.