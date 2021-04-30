Ever woken up in the mood for flawless skin, but without the hassle of using a bunch of products? Same. You're probably pretty familiar with foundation and tinted moisturizer, and you may know what a BB cream is, too. But allow me introduce you to CC cream, the skincare/makeup hybrid that promises glowing, lit-from-within skin.

What's the difference between CC cream and BB cream?

CC stands for "color correcting," and CC creams promise to smooth out irregularities, flaws, and discoloration on the skin. (BB stands for "beauty or blemish" balm, and BB cream is considered a lighter, skin-friendly alternative to foundation.) CC creams are a little heavier than BB creams and designed to smooth out redness, discoloration, and signs of aging. They can patch over zones on your skin with irregular texture, like scarring or acne marks, too.

What else is CC cream used for?

Most CC creams include ingredients that are super nourishing for your skin, so you should consider CC creams a skincare/makeup hybrid. And while some CC creams require you to find your perfect match, like you might with any beauty product, others are one-size-fits all versatile hues that can provide coverage and quenching on nearly any skin tone. Ahead, CC creams from both drugstore and luxury brands for the skincare lover who doesn't just want to cover imperfections, but is committed to treating them, too.

The Classic Cream IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ $39.50 at itcosmetics.com This CC Cream is a total classic. It has buildable coverage, targets dryness and fine lines, and protects from UVA/UVB rays. You'll be left with a natural finish while the hero ingredients work under the radar to improve your skin.

The Mineral Option Supergoop CC Cream $39 at sephora.com This mineral-packed option is perfect for those who who prefer medium coverage foundation. Its ingredients target pores, fine lines and wrinkles, all while protecting from sun damage and keeping your skin hydrated. What more could you want?

The Oil-Free Choice bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer $33 at sephora.com This cream works during the day to improve the look of your skin, and overtime improves skin's texture. It can be applied either with hands or with a brush, to build up to the opacity you're looking for. This product is oil-free, making it perfect for people with sensitive skin.

The Blurrer Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream $38 at thrivecausemetics.com This color-adjusting, blurring CC cream is like an Instagram filter for your skin. The buildable formula allows you choose between sheer or full-coverage, depending on your mood. And both vitamin C and flaxseed extract in its formula works to eliminate unwanted oils and signs of aging.

The Corrector Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector $40 at sephora.com This CC Cream is for those with normal to dry skin types that are looking for a skin-perfecting product that works in the short and long-term. It works to improve redness, sallow skin, dullness, and inflammation. For dry-skin and acne sufferers, this CC cream might be your dream come true.

The Priming Cream Honest Beauty Clean Corrective with Vitamin C $18 at amazon.com This CC cream does it all for you, so you can get rid of half the products in your makeup bag. It moisturizes, primes, conceals, protects against SPF and even protects against blue light. Your skin will look dewy and gorgeous, and never overdone.

The Featherlight Finish Lumene Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream, Medium $11.69 at urldefense.com This cream is super lightweight but packs enough coverage to suit your needs. Redness, acne scars, and other imperfections can all be easily-covered with this CC cream. Plus, it works to prevent premature signs of aging with SPF and other hardworking ingredients

The Results-Driven Option Erborian CC Cream Radiance Color Corrector $44 at ulta.com This product promises smooth, healthy-looking skin. It works to mimic your natural skin tone for an even, radiant glow. According to reviews, users of this product said that their skin was smoother, their complexion was even, and they looked more radiant. Sign me up!

The Green-Tinted Genius Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $19 at sephora.com This one is a little different than the flesh-toned creams you've seen on this list, namely because it's...green. But 4,000 raves on Sephora don't lie. The brand's proprietary centella asiatica complex soothes ruddy, sensitive skin over time. Worked onto clean skin, the minty hue blends down to a neutral tone that provides a bit of coverage without any cakey-ness.

The SPF-Free Option black Up CC Cream Multi-Action $18 at blackup.com This CC Cream was created specifically to address dark skin. It works to correct uneven skin tone, boost radiance, mattify oily areas, and cover dark spots. Unlike many CC Creams, this product is SPF free, so that there will be no white-cast on dark skin.

The High-Tech Choice Osmosis Beauty CC Cream Color Correcting Foundation $48 at osmosisbeauty.com Whether you prefer natural or intense coverage, this cream can do it all. It uses true-tone technology, meaning it'll adapt to your unique skin tone so you never have to worry about choosing the wrong color. Beeswax gives your skin a boost of hydration while also soothing irritation.

The Anti-Aging Choice Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream $39 at dermstore.com If your skin wishlist includes a flawless even tone, gift yourself this CC cream; it tackles fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. It also contains SPF, which is reef-safe and protects against sun damage that can accelerate signs of aging.

The Moisturizing Corrector Mary Kay CC Cream $22 at marykay.com For anyone who doesn't like the dense, packed-on feeling of some foundations, this CC cream might meet you in the middle. It's super lightweight that it can be used as moisturizer under foundation if you're going for the full-coverage look. On its own, redness, acne, and signs of aging are kept at bay.

The Natural Glow By Terry Cellularose Moisturizing CC Cream $66.50 at byterry.com This is an ideal illuminating primer that leaves your skin looking radiant, smooth and plumped. In search of a subtle, "Do you look different?" boost, this CC Cream delivers that. It blurs imperfections, while letting your skin still look like skin.

The French Pharmacy Find Bioderma Sensibio AR CC Cream $27 at beautylish.com This is a hero product for chronic redness sufferers. It fights against irritation that causes red blotches and blurs inflammation and imperfections to bolster an even skin tone. It's also a powerful moisturizer, so any lingering dryness won't stand a chance.