The 17 Best CC Creams for Glowing, Lit-From-Within Skin
The ultimate in no-makeup makeup.
Ever woken up in the mood for flawless skin, but without the hassle of using a bunch of products? Same. You're probably pretty familiar with foundation and tinted moisturizer, and you may know what a BB cream is, too. But allow me introduce you to CC cream, the skincare/makeup hybrid that promises glowing, lit-from-within skin.
What's the difference between CC cream and BB cream?
CC stands for "color correcting," and CC creams promise to smooth out irregularities, flaws, and discoloration on the skin. (BB stands for "beauty or blemish" balm, and BB cream is considered a lighter, skin-friendly alternative to foundation.) CC creams are a little heavier than BB creams and designed to smooth out redness, discoloration, and signs of aging. They can patch over zones on your skin with irregular texture, like scarring or acne marks, too.
What else is CC cream used for?
Most CC creams include ingredients that are super nourishing for your skin, so you should consider CC creams a skincare/makeup hybrid. And while some CC creams require you to find your perfect match, like you might with any beauty product, others are one-size-fits all versatile hues that can provide coverage and quenching on nearly any skin tone. Ahead, CC creams from both drugstore and luxury brands for the skincare lover who doesn't just want to cover imperfections, but is committed to treating them, too.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
This CC Cream is a total classic. It has buildable coverage, targets dryness and fine lines, and protects from UVA/UVB rays. You'll be left with a natural finish while the hero ingredients work under the radar to improve your skin.
Supergoop CC Cream
This mineral-packed option is perfect for those who who prefer medium coverage foundation. Its ingredients target pores, fine lines and wrinkles, all while protecting from sun damage and keeping your skin hydrated. What more could you want?
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
This cream works during the day to improve the look of your skin, and overtime improves skin's texture. It can be applied either with hands or with a brush, to build up to the opacity you're looking for. This product is oil-free, making it perfect for people with sensitive skin.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream
Sixteen inclusive shades, three heavy-hitter ingredients (collagen, peptides, niacinamide), and SPF 30? Count us in, especially for the deeply affordable pricetag and smooth, streak-free application.
Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream
This color-adjusting, blurring CC cream is like an Instagram filter for your skin. The buildable formula allows you choose between sheer or full-coverage, depending on your mood. And both vitamin C and flaxseed extract in its formula works to eliminate unwanted oils and signs of aging.
Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector
This CC Cream is for those with normal to dry skin types that are looking for a skin-perfecting product that works in the short and long-term. It works to improve redness, sallow skin, dullness, and inflammation. For dry-skin and acne sufferers, this CC cream might be your dream come true.
Honest Beauty Clean Corrective with Vitamin C
This CC cream does it all for you, so you can get rid of half the products in your makeup bag. It moisturizes, primes, conceals, protects against SPF and even protects against blue light. Your skin will look dewy and gorgeous, and never overdone.
Lumene Lumene CC Color Correcting Cream, Medium
This cream is super lightweight but packs enough coverage to suit your needs. Redness, acne scars, and other imperfections can all be easily-covered with this CC cream. Plus, it works to prevent premature signs of aging with SPF and other hardworking ingredients
Erborian CC Cream Radiance Color Corrector
This product promises smooth, healthy-looking skin. It works to mimic your natural skin tone for an even, radiant glow. According to reviews, users of this product said that their skin was smoother, their complexion was even, and they looked more radiant. Sign me up!
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
This one is a little different than the flesh-toned creams you've seen on this list, namely because it's...green. But 4,000 raves on Sephora don't lie. The brand's proprietary centella asiatica complex soothes ruddy, sensitive skin over time. Worked onto clean skin, the minty hue blends down to a neutral tone that provides a bit of coverage without any cakey-ness.
black Up CC Cream Multi-Action
This CC Cream was created specifically to address dark skin. It works to correct uneven skin tone, boost radiance, mattify oily areas, and cover dark spots. Unlike many CC Creams, this product is SPF free, so that there will be no white-cast on dark skin.
Osmosis Beauty CC Cream Color Correcting Foundation
Whether you prefer natural or intense coverage, this cream can do it all. It uses true-tone technology, meaning it'll adapt to your unique skin tone so you never have to worry about choosing the wrong color. Beeswax gives your skin a boost of hydration while also soothing irritation.
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream
If your skin wishlist includes a flawless even tone, gift yourself this CC cream; it tackles fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. It also contains SPF, which is reef-safe and protects against sun damage that can accelerate signs of aging.
Mary Kay CC Cream
For anyone who doesn't like the dense, packed-on feeling of some foundations, this CC cream might meet you in the middle. It's super lightweight that it can be used as moisturizer under foundation if you're going for the full-coverage look. On its own, redness, acne, and signs of aging are kept at bay.
By Terry Cellularose Moisturizing CC Cream
This is an ideal illuminating primer that leaves your skin looking radiant, smooth and plumped. In search of a subtle, "Do you look different?" boost, this CC Cream delivers that. It blurs imperfections, while letting your skin still look like skin.
Bioderma Sensibio AR CC Cream
This is a hero product for chronic redness sufferers. It fights against irritation that causes red blotches and blurs inflammation and imperfections to bolster an even skin tone. It's also a powerful moisturizer, so any lingering dryness won't stand a chance.
AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact
The benefits of a beauty cushion are numerous. They're so easy to put into your bag and apply on the go, plus there's no need to get your fingers dirty or let a makeup brush stain your purse. This compact contains a CC cream that fills in age lines, hydrates the skin, and brightens your face.
-
Ellen DeGeneres Made Meghan Markle Say "I Have Healing Powers" to an Unsuspecting Vendor
Like Simon says, but substitute a talk show host.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently
The news nobody saw coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Princess Diana Never "Wanted to Truly Give Up" on Her Marriage to Prince Charles, Expert Claims
Even though they were separated.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
25 Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Pucker up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
The 21 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
Because we'll never grow up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
How to Wear Eye Makeup Underneath Glasses, According to Experts
And why you should avoid a smokey eye.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
14 Creams for Eczema on Your Face That Nourish and Soothe
...and they're all available at the drugstore.
By Jenny Hollander •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
18 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work, According to Experts
You've got time and hair, we've got dermatologist-vetted suggestions.
By Maya Allen •
-
25 Curly Hair Products for Every Hair Type
Say it with me: My curls will thrive this year.
By Tatjana Freund •