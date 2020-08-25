There are so many reasons sparkling white teeth can be difficult to get and to maintain. Red wine, coffee, and some food products all take their toll on our teeth. Habits like smoking or inconsistent oral hygiene also cause damage. Not to mention, yellowing teeth can be genetic! How unfair. Still, since teeth staining is something many people experience, there are an overwhelming number of teeth whitening products on the market. But not all these options work well for everyone—teeth bleaching, whitening strips, and visits to the dentist can be time-consuming and cause sensitivity. Not to mention, they can get really expensive. So let me reintroduce you to a simpler option: Whitening toothpastes, which have been on the market forever but can be a little hard to navigate.

Not all whitening toothpastes are created equal. In this list, we've got everyone covered, from natural product lovers to fluoride-sensitive users. We've got classic staples and exciting curveballs. We have simple standards and lesser-known loves. The one thing they all have in common? They all promise to whiten your teeth and keep your mouth clean and fresh. For every taste and preference, there's a whitening toothpaste on this list to fulfill your teeth goals.