14 Stunning Spring Lip Colors You Must Try This Season

Shades you gotta try before summa time.

You endured a long winter of being cold, sad, and snowed in. Those weather conditions called for some moody times, and you probably relied on vampy lip shades like bordeaux and rich reds to pull you through. Now that spring is here, it's time to brighten things up a bit with color. Switch out those dark shades and dare to wear lighter hues on your lips, like a vivid coral or a pale pink to match all the magic that's blooming outside. Even if allergy season is getting the best of you right now, you can hide your serious sniffles with a popping lip color. Ahead, find 14 lip shades you need to get your hands on this season.

Bright Pink

Nu Skin Powerlips Fluid in Bravery, $25

Shocking pink lips are a telltale sign that heavily pigmented lipsticks are on their way in this spring—plan accordingly. This comfortable formula rests on your lips like a cushion, and stays put for hours—no bleeding or feathering is involved.

Orangey Red

Bobbi Brown X Ulla Johnson Crushed Lip Color in Lou Lou, $29

When bright orange and red tones collide, it creates a beautiful color story, reminiscent of a spring sunset. This leaves a bold wash of color on your lips. The texture feels like a balm—because of its blend of vitamin C, E, and beeswax—and has a satin-matte finish.

Eye-Catching Fuschia

Smith & Cult Hydragloss High-Pigment Lip Gel in Bright Fuschia, $20

Fuschia feels like a warm and sunny spring day, yes? This lip gel has an "elasticity" effect that hugs your lips with a wet-looking shine. The brand says it best: "Caution: not slippery when wet." Want.

Blush Pink

Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in Color 501, $38

This soft pink shade will give your lips a just-been-kissed, flushed stain. If extra plumped-looking lips are your thing, you'll appreciate how this luminous matte texture perks up your lips.

Soft Peach

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Cabana, $28

The name of this lipstick, "Cabana," probably makes you crave the beach, a magarita, and a good tan. Same. Even if you're not on vacation, this soft peach shade means sunnier days are ahead.

Flashy Coral

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love in Poppy, $24

The onset of spring means you can't shy away from striking shades like this bright coral. What's even better is that your lips will never get dry or chapped because this formula features hyaluronic acid, which will keep your skin moisturized to the max.

Pale Mauve

Milk Makeup Lip Color in Low Key, $24

Stray from normal neutrals and try a cooler shade like this demi-matte mauve that will look good on various skin tones. It's full of hydrating ingredients and antioxidants to nourish your lips.

Fiery Apricot

Tom Ford Lip Gelée in Scorching, $55

In one swipe, this cushiony texture will give your lips a healthy-looking glow. The tint offers sheer, buildable coverage if you're looking for more of a flesh-toned finish.

Soft Coral Pink

PÜR Out of the Blue Lip Gloss in Dream, $18

This silky (not sticky) formula will never leave your bag for several reasons: For one, the subtle coral shade will brighten up your complexion with a selfie-worthy shine. Secondly, this gloss literally lights up in a press of a button (on the top of the applicator) so you'll never lose your light for touch-ups throughout the day.

Peachy Pink

NARS Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint, $26

This bad boy does not disappoint in the shine category. The extra glossy texture is made up of raspberry seed oil and pomegranate extract, so it conditions the lips with moisture. NARS is known for their cult-favorite Orgasm shade, which you can now enjoy in the form of lip oil.

Blood-Red

Lipstick Queen Intense Lipstick in Medieval, $24

No matter the season, a rich red will never do you wrong. Especially this one, which will coat your lips with an unapologetic dash of color.

Shimmery Rose

Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Synergy, $15

Spring urges you have to more fun with your makeup. This $15 steal is a pinky rose shade infused with specks of gold shimmer when you're feeling extra.

Pastel Pink

MAC Boom, Boom, Bloom Lipstick in Hey Kiss Me, $20

It feels on-theme to own a lipstick that matches the spring flowers blooming outside. This pastel pink shade accompanied by this flower-adorned bullet will be the prettiest thing on your vanity.

Raspberry Red

Jill Stuart Lip Blossom Velvet in Shade o1, $24

Who says you have to give up your mystical shades altogether? You need a deep red for date night—a suitable shade whenever you're feeling moody. My favorite thing about this lipstick is the luxe packaging equipped with a Swarovski crystal and mini mirror in the cap.

