My Favorite Summer Pedicure Colors to Conquer Sandal Season In Style

24 fun and flirty shades for your next appointment.

Leo Eberlin is seen wearing Hermes brown leather Oran sandals and Uniqlo black pants on July 28, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A fun fact about me: I will always have nail polish on my toes. It's purely personal, but I can't help but get the ick whenever I see my bare toenails, so I cover them up in the prettiest pedicure colors I can find. Not only does it let me wear open-toed sandals in peace, but I've found that a chic summer nail polish shade can accentuate my look from head to toe (get it?).

When the weather warms up, my pedicure preference falls into one of two camps, depending on the mood I'm in at my salon appointment: bold and bright or subdued and minimalist. For example, bright red nails are a classic go-to for me, but sometimes a trendy bubble bath shade is all I need to feel put together. And because toenails are such a small focal point, my pedicure is the perfect opportunity to test out summer's nail trends.

I've nailed down my rotation of summer pedicure colors, so if you're in need of inspiration for your next appointment, I've got you covered. Keep scrolling for all of my favorite nail polishes for the season, from cherry reds to butter yellows.

Butter Yellow

Justyna Czerniak wears pastel yellow heels shoes from Bottega Veneta, during an online remote fashion photo session via Apple iphone / Facetime and the CLOS app as the model is based in Poznan - Poland, and the photographer in Paris - France, on March 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been getting butter yellow nails long before it was a nail trend. The shade feels especially fun on my toes, and it’s more unexpected than the average neutral polish. It somehow feels both classic and fresh, and for that, it's a keeper in my pedicure rotation.

Londontown Pastel Yellow Glossy Nail Polish, Buttercup Lakur, Vegan Chip-Resistant Long-Lasting Nail Lacquer, 40 Fl Oz
Londontown
Buttercup

Londontown's nail color selection is unmatched, as proven by this shade.

Olive and June , JLR

Olive & June
Jlr

This polish was named after the founder of the shoe brand Loeffler Randall, so it was practically made for wearing on your toes.

Sundress
Dazzle Dry
Sundress

If you want your pedicure to last with no UV lamps involved, Dazzle Dry polishes are your solution.

Gucci, Cecilia Ivory
Gucci
Cecilia Ivory

This color would look just as pretty sitting on your vanity as it would on your toes.

Hot, Hot Pink

I’ve loved a hot pink pedicure ever since I was a baby beauty fan going with my mom to the nail salon. It’s girly and fun, so much so that I feel the need to go out dancing every time I choose the shade. To put it simply, hot pink reflects the playful energy of the summer. Just ask Paris Hilton.

OPI, Strawberry Margarita

OPI
Strawberry Margarita

This is the perfect color for your next vacation—why wouldn't you want to match your drink to your pedicure?

Essie, Watermelon

Essie
Watermelon

This hot pink shade is nothing short of a good time in a bottle.

Zoya, Nail Lacquer - Lola
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Lola

If you look closely, this nail polish has the barest hint of shimmer.

HERMÈS, Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - Rose Magenta

I love this deeper, moodier hot pink (and the ultra-luxe bottle!).

Cherry Red

A guest wears brown shiny leather strappy sandals , outside Moschino, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red nails will always be a classic. For summer, I swap out my classic red nail polish for a bright cherry shade. The pedicure color is impossible to ignore, and I always feel like a Hollywood star whenever I see my cherry toes peep out from sandals.

Chanel , Le Vernis - Incendiaire
Chanel
Le Vernis - Incendiaire

This mega-watt bright red shade is practically guaranteed to turn heads.

OPI, Cajun Shrimp
OPI
Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp will forever be one of OPI's most iconic shades.

Orly, Nail Lacquer - Red Hot

Orly
Nail Lacquer - Red Hot

The name of this nail polish speaks for itself—it's as hot as can be.

Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Cherry Red
Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Cherry Red

With its circular cap, this nail polish is made to ensure the best application possible.

Sunset Coral

Coral has, and always will be, a classic summer nail color. Whether you go for a neon bright tone like Cirque Colors' Boozy Brunch or something a bit more subdued like Chanel's Le Première Dame, the pinky orange color flatters just about everyone. It happens to look amazing paired with a tan, too.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Live Love Carnaval, Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI
Live Love Carnaval

I can't help but imagine I'm on the beaches of Brazil while wearing this punchy shade.

CHANEL, Le Vernis - PREMIÈRE DAME
CHANEL
Le Vernis - Le Première Dame

Leave it to Chanel to create the perfect shade of coral for every skin tone.

Manucurist, Pulp
Manucurist
Pulp

The fact that Manucurists' Green nail polishes are non-toxic, vegan, green, and long-wearing is seriously impressive.

Cirque Colors, Boozy Brunch
Cirque Colors
Boozy Brunch

Do yourself a favor and check out this nail polish under a black light.

Bubble Bath Pink

Fuchsia pink platform sandals with wide criss-cross leather straps and a square toe are worn with a brown crochet knit skirt featuring a zigzag pattern. White nail polish is visible on toenails. Close-up / detail shot, during a street style fashion photo session, on April 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few other nail colors are as widely loved as bubble bath pink. It may be the most famous celebrity-loved nail polish color, with everyone from Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid donning the shade. Whenever I'm in the mood for a neutral, the milky pale pink is my go-to.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

Consider this OPI shade the It-girl for both hands and feet at the moment.

Olive and June , Puffball

Olive & June
Puffball

You really have to see this pale pink in person to see how pretty it is.

Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer, Sheers - Sheer Tulle
China Glaze
Sheer Tulle

You can build up this semi-sheer shade to customize your pedicure.

Essie, Ballet Slippers

Essie
Ballet Slippers

Before there was OPI's Bubble Bath, Essie's Ballet Slippers reigned supreme.

Lavender

Don't mistake lavender for just a spring nail color—the icy purple shade always complements my post-vacation glow while offering a subtler statement. It's a favorite pastel shade for when I'm going for an ethereal, softer look and neutrals aren't cutting it.

Essie, Orchid Jelly

Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish - Orchid Jelly

Jelly colors are having a moment and I'm a big fan of this shiny, semi-sheer purple.

Lavanda
JinSoon
Lavanda

For a deeper, dusty lavender with a bit more edge, reach for this stunning JinSoon shade.

Manucurist, Lisa Lilas
Manucurist
Lisa Lilas

This lavender is sure to add an understated elegance to your pedicure.

H&M, Vegan & Natural Nail Polish
H&M
Vegan & Natural Nail Polish

In case you didn't know, H&M's beauty offering is stacked with pretty nail polishes like this one.

