A fun fact about me: I will always have nail polish on my toes. It's purely personal, but I can't help but get the ick whenever I see my bare toenails, so I cover them up in the prettiest pedicure colors I can find. Not only does it let me wear open-toed sandals in peace, but I've found that a chic summer nail polish shade can accentuate my look from head to toe (get it?).

When the weather warms up, my pedicure preference falls into one of two camps, depending on the mood I'm in at my salon appointment: bold and bright or subdued and minimalist. For example, bright red nails are a classic go-to for me, but sometimes a trendy bubble bath shade is all I need to feel put together. And because toenails are such a small focal point, my pedicure is the perfect opportunity to test out summer's nail trends.

I've nailed down my rotation of summer pedicure colors, so if you're in need of inspiration for your next appointment, I've got you covered. Keep scrolling for all of my favorite nail polishes for the season, from cherry reds to butter yellows.

Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been getting butter yellow nails long before it was a nail trend. The shade feels especially fun on my toes, and it’s more unexpected than the average neutral polish. It somehow feels both classic and fresh, and for that, it's a keeper in my pedicure rotation.

Hot, Hot Pink

I’ve loved a hot pink pedicure ever since I was a baby beauty fan going with my mom to the nail salon. It’s girly and fun, so much so that I feel the need to go out dancing every time I choose the shade. To put it simply, hot pink reflects the playful energy of the summer. Just ask Paris Hilton.

Cherry Red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red nails will always be a classic. For summer, I swap out my classic red nail polish for a bright cherry shade. The pedicure color is impossible to ignore, and I always feel like a Hollywood star whenever I see my cherry toes peep out from sandals.

Sunset Coral

Coral has, and always will be, a classic summer nail color. Whether you go for a neon bright tone like Cirque Colors' Boozy Brunch or something a bit more subdued like Chanel's Le Première Dame, the pinky orange color flatters just about everyone. It happens to look amazing paired with a tan, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bubble Bath Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few other nail colors are as widely loved as bubble bath pink. It may be the most famous celebrity-loved nail polish color, with everyone from Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid donning the shade. Whenever I'm in the mood for a neutral, the milky pale pink is my go-to.

Lavender

Don't mistake lavender for just a spring nail color—the icy purple shade always complements my post-vacation glow while offering a subtler statement. It's a favorite pastel shade for when I'm going for an ethereal, softer look and neutrals aren't cutting it.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.