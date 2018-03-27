Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Platinum Blonde Hair In Revealing Snap

So that's why she removed all of her extensions...

Splash News

Kylie Jenner has been undergoing something of a style transformation since giving birth to Stormi Webster in February. After managing to stay out of the spotlight for the majority of her pregnancy, Jenner has returned to social media with aplomb, and now she appears to have dyed her hair platinum blonde.

Kylie Jenner Just Chopped All of Her Hair Off

Fresh from debuting a new lob, having removed all of her hair extensions, Jenner took to Instagram to showcase her newly bleached hair. And while some fans are calling her hair a wig, the make-up mogul tagged her hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, in the photo, suggesting that she's all in with this new look.

She captioned the new look, "I think I was meant to be blonde," and tagged make-up artist, Ariel Tejada, in the snap:

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Of course, Jenner is no stranger to wearing colorful wigs, and even experimenting with her real hair. Pre-Stormi, she switched up her style on the regular, even showcasing this flawless rose look:

Rosé 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

But Kylie's platinum locks seem to be a sure sign that the creator of Kylie Cosmetics is returning to the public eye in a major way.

Jenner announced Stormi's birth on February 4, 2018. She shared an emotional video on social media, which documented her entire journey to becoming a new mother. The intimate documentary showcased Jenner's growing baby bump, and the family's reactions to the baby news.

Of her pregnancy, Jenner wrote on social media, "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Kylie Jenner shows of abs post-pregnancy
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Abs
