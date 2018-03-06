Kylie Jenner Finally Debuted Baby Stormi's Butterfly-Filled Nursery

Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek into her daughter Stormi's nursery via Snapchat, showing off a corner of the room filled with—you guessed it—butterflies. AKA Kylie's favorite be-winged insect!

The butterfly theme makes sense considering theories that Stormi's name is a reference to The Butterfly Effect (in which the flap of one butterfly's wing can create a storm across the world)—but is slightly ironic considering Kylie's extreme fear of the insect:



The photo of Stormi's nursery comes just a few days after Kylie shared the first full-on video of her daughter, complete with Snapchat filter:

Stormi Webster👼🏼 (Posted 3/3/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:26am PST