Meghan Markle's Hairstylist Says Her Wedding Look Took Just 45 Minutes

Meghan Markle became a royal bride yesterday, in a simple and classic Givenchy wedding gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller that she paired with an iconic Queen Mary tiara and a low, messy bun.

The low, twisted updo was created by celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant, who often works with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts. According to the DailyMail, Normant told reporters at Kensington Palace after the wedding that he was "still pinching himself" after the honor of styling the new duchess for her big day.

Getty Images

"We had to blow dry [her hair] from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour," he explained. "Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with it a little bit. But it's not that long. I always tend to try and go as fast as I can at these events. Nobody wants to sit around."



Normant leaned in to Meghan's signature style for her big day.

"It's a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way," he said. "I don't overload the hair with products in general and certainly not on this day."



Getty Images

Normant also revealed that the style was inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

"I think it was a variety of things, as long as it didn't look contrived," he said. "For me, I always think of icons I love, like Audrey Hepburn, all those styles that I still look at a picture of today and still love. I always have little '60s inspirations in my head but I didn't want to do anything set in a time frame. I didn't want too much volume. I wanted something very loose and easy which is why we chose a very loose bun...It wasn't about reinvention."



The inspiration was appropriate, since fans also noted that Meghan's gown was reminiscent of Hepburn's classic style. The most important takeaway from Normant's post-wedding recap is that Meghan is just as chill and wonderful as you imagined.

"The thing is working with Meghan, she makes everything so light and easy that you don't think about these things in that dramatic way," he said. "It was an amazing day, something that will last a lifetime."

