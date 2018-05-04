Meghan Markle Will Wear Two Dresses on Her Wedding Day

If you already can't wait to see the dress Meghan Markle will say "I do" in, you're about to be even more excited—because Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan will be wearing not one, but two dresses on royal wedding day.

The first time we'll get a glimpse of Meghan's wedding dress will be as she approaches Windsor Castle with her mother in a car. Fans gathered at Windsor (and, watching from home) will get the first full look at the dress when she gets out of the car with her bridesmaids and page boys in tow.

After the ceremony the couple will proceed to the royal procession, where we'll get more of the dress and our first glimpse of the pair as a married couple.

And according Daily Mail royal reporter, Rebecca English, the last time we see the newlyweds will be the first time we're get a look at Meghan's second dress. "We will also see her evening grown when she leaves Windsor at 7pm for Frogmore," she tweeted.



MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert, bridal designer Caroline Castigliano gave us some insight as to what we might see Meghan wearing on May 19. As for her first gown, Castigliano says, it's likely Meghan has chosen something a little less traditional.

"I don't think her dress will be as traditional as say, Kate's was, but I definitely think it will have a very classic look about it and I think she'll have a very strong nod to the royal family of her appreciation and her respect for them," she says.

"I think everything will be covered, so there would be absolutely no cleavage, she'd definitely have her shoulders and her arms covered with a sleeve, these things would just be expected and I'm sure her dress will be quite classic."



Castigliano sketched us an idea of what we might expect to see Meghan walk down the aisle in on May 19 (and, of course, it's stunning).

Caroline Castigliano

Caroline Castigliano

And while she thinks Meghan will go with a British designer for the official dress, the second dress could be a total surprise: "I believe she will be with a British designer certainly for the wedding dress," Castigliano says. "And for the evening party I'm sure she'll go into something that's much more of her personal style. And for that, I think it would be really nice if she wore an American designer."

Castigliano went on to tell us that the strict rules Meghan has to follow for her ceremony dress won't apply to her gown for the evening reception, which means we could see Meghan in something much sexier! "I think she'll wear something quite slinky: little shoestring straps, very low back, showing her figure," says Castigliano. "I think quite sparkly; I think it'll be a really shimmering, beautiful evening dress that shows off her stunning figure and is quite sensual in it's style."

We hope Castigliano is right because Meghan would look amazing in a gown like that. Only 15 more days until we can finally see both dresses!