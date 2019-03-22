Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland just got the coolest cut I've seen in a long time. Here's the thing: I'm into lobs, every celebrity is into lobs (it's been the most popular, on-trend cut of 2019), we're all into lobs! Lobs win! But Sarah Hyland didn't get a regular lob, she got a super shaggy lob—I'm talking a rock 'n' roll, piece-y, mussy, effortless, I-don't-even-have-to-try lob.

To show off her shag, the actress uploaded a photo on Instagram with an amazing caption: "Shagadocious bro." Word.

Her lob features heavy bangs in the front and loads of layers all over. Her hair color looks a little lighter than her normal rich, dark chocolate brunette shade too. Her fans are freaking out and loving her new, nostalgic style: "Very Courtney Cox circa 1990s," one commenter wrote. "Lady of mystery," another wrote. I couldn't agree more—Hyland looks so incognito with this cut, in a very chic and cool way.



She hinted at going shorter a few weeks ago when she posted this throwback selfie on the 'Gram. "Who’s ready for short hair? I think it’s about that tiiiimeeee. (And by that I mean just take out Haley’s fake hair)," she wrote on her caption. Sidebar: Don't you appreciate a woman who is loud and proud about their extensions? Because SAME—there's no need to be hush-hush (I'm wearing fake hair rn too).

I'm very into her textured, choppy ends that fall in all of the right directions.

Getty Images

And that shine is glistening.

Getty Images

On a more serious note, Team MC is wishing Hyland well—she's been in the hospital recently dealing with health issues. Sending lots of love and good vibes your way, Sarah.

