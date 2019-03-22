image
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Garza on the New Face of Power
image
2
The Couple With One Big Spender and One Saver
image
3
The 60 Best Online Shopping Sites to Buy From
image
4
What I Love About Me: Brooklyn
image
5
The Best Nike Sneakers on Sale for Under $150

Sarah Hyland Got a Shaggy Lob and Looks Totally Different

This is the coolest cut she's ever had.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Shutterstock

Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland just got the coolest cut I've seen in a long time. Here's the thing: I'm into lobs, every celebrity is into lobs (it's been the most popular, on-trend cut of 2019), we're all into lobs! Lobs win! But Sarah Hyland didn't get a regular lob, she got a super shaggy lob—I'm talking a rock 'n' roll, piece-y, mussy, effortless, I-don't-even-have-to-try lob.

To show off her shag, the actress uploaded a photo on Instagram with an amazing caption: "Shagadocious bro." Word.

Her lob features heavy bangs in the front and loads of layers all over. Her hair color looks a little lighter than her normal rich, dark chocolate brunette shade too. Her fans are freaking out and loving her new, nostalgic style: "Very Courtney Cox circa 1990s," one commenter wrote. "Lady of mystery," another wrote. I couldn't agree more—Hyland looks so incognito with this cut, in a very chic and cool way.

She hinted at going shorter a few weeks ago when she posted this throwback selfie on the 'Gram. "Who’s ready for short hair? I think it’s about that tiiiimeeee. (And by that I mean just take out Haley’s fake hair)," she wrote on her caption. Sidebar: Don't you appreciate a woman who is loud and proud about their extensions? Because SAME—there's no need to be hush-hush (I'm wearing fake hair rn too).

I'm very into her textured, choppy ends that fall in all of the right directions.

image
Getty Images

And that shine is glistening.

image
Getty Images

On a more serious note, Team MC is wishing Hyland well—she's been in the hospital recently dealing with health issues. Sending lots of love and good vibes your way, Sarah.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Boldest, Buzziest New Swimwear of 2019
I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell
Are Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner Dating?
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Hair
image Mandy Moore Just Cut Her Hair Into a Gorgeous Bob
image You Have to See Lana Condor With Bangs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Emma Stone Isn't a Redhead Anymore
image Sophie Turner Didn't Wash Her Hair During 'GOT'
image
50 Super Gorgeous Long Hairstyles for 2019
image
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image The Top 10 Hair Color Trends of the Year
image Color Your Hair? 4 Things NOT to Do in the Shower
image You've Spotted Your First Gray Hair: A Game Plan
image Should You Get a Keratin Treatment? Your Answer