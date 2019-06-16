The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, usually keeps her hair more or less the same.

Some people change their style all the time, while others definitely have a signature look. Kate Middleton is in the latter category. The Duchess of Cambridge tends to stick to her hair comfort zone of long brunette locks. Sometimes she cuts it a little shorter, but for the most part, Kate doesn't change up her hair all that much.

This summer, Kate is breaking that rule though with some stunning, sun-catching, caramel colored highlights. She debuted the new 'do this week at the Addiction Awareness Week Gala Dinner in London, where she gave a speech.

"Action on Addiction was one of my very first patronages, and as such, it is very close to my heart. I’m hugely passionate about the support it provides, especially for parents, children, and families who suffer from, or through, addiction,” Kate said during the speech, which was later shared online.

Kate showed off her new touch of color (the highlights range in color from pure caramel to deeper, almost auburn shades) with a gorgeous side-parted style and a blowout.

For comparison, here's a recent shot of Kate's hair pre-highlights, from when she attended the Household Division's 'Beating Retreat' at Horse Guards Parade on June 6 in London:

