Kate Middleton Wore Her Hair in a 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired Braid This Week

Several members of the royal family stepped out for the press day for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.

One of Kate Middleton's looks at the event reminded several fans of the gorgeous braids from HBO's Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run last Sunday, the night before Kate stepped out wearing the hairstyle.

Kate's hair was done in a half-up, half-down braided style that royal reporter Emily Andrews captured and shared to Twitter.

Last Sunday night, Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run with a controversial series finale that had fans buzzing all week long.

On Monday, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out for the press day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show wearing her hair in a style that many onlookers noted was reminiscent of the hairstyles worn by the women of Westeros and Essos in the HBO hit.

Kate wore her hair in a half-up, half-down braided style when she arrived Monday afternoon to give her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, a tour of her "Back to Nature" garden at the event. Kate wore a stunning, long, floral printed Erdem dress for the occasion, but even that couldn't distract eagle-eyed fans from her Dany/Sansa-esque hairstyle.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews captured pictures of the back of Kate's hair and posted them to Twitter. Take a look below:

Kate’s hair looking particularly smart in a half-up/half-down plait, and a better look at that floral Erdem dress pic.twitter.com/Bbi9heHBqi — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 20, 2019

So, does this mean Kate is a Game of Thrones fan? And, if so, can someone please ask her what she thought of the finale?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here