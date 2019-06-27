Thinking back on your favorite Disney Channel shows brings back all the feels. How could one ever forget the year 2000, when the Lizzie McGuire era began? There's a lot you may remember about the show, but I still die over Hilary Duff's iconic hairstyles. As every typical tween, Lizzie went through so many phases with her hair (i.e. colorful streaks, crimps, punk-rock ponytails, that chopstick updo etc.), but one style remained supreme: those bangs. You know what they say: every trend comes back around again.

Duff just proved it. Last night, she cut off her hair and brought back her Lizzie McGuire bangs, y'all. She debuted the style on her Instagram story:

@HilaryDuff

Duff's long-time Los Angeles-based hairstylist, Nikki Lee, is the one who shaved a couple inches off of Duff's length and chopped her bangs. In an interview with Refinery29, Duff confirmed she surely is channeling her old character, Lizzie McGuire, with her new cut. "I kind of have been itching for my Lizzie McGuire bangs for awhile," Duff told Refinery29. "[Lizzie] had a wild time with her hair. There were no rules. There were blue hair scrunchies and all kinds of crazy shit. There are some things like topknot buns and crimping... I feel like that could be a thing again." Does this mean Duff's rocking crimped hair next?

Getty Images

This is for sure: Duff definitely has a thing for oldie-but-goodie bangs, and I'm taking notes. Last month, she resurged the '70s bangs of my dreams.

My vote is she sticks with throwback hairstyles from here on out—they look so freaking stunning on her. Although she's not one to stay with the same style for long. Circa last summer, she went from ombré hair to platinum blonde. So, there's no telling what's next for the 31-year-old. Now, excuse me while I watch re-runs of Lizzie McGuire.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

