Hilary Duff Recreated That Rachel McAdams Breast Pump Photo and It's Everything

image
By Rachel Epstein
Vulture Festival - Day 1
Getty ImagesTaylor Hill

Last month, Rachel McAdams broke the internet when she posed for Claire Rothstein's Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine in head-to-toe Versace while pumping breast milk. It was chic and an empowering moment for mothers everywhere—even celebrities like Hilary Duff, who recently welcomed her second child and decided to recreate McAdams' photo on Instagram today.

Dressed in a shower cap, coat, and white button-down top on her couch, Duff captioned the picture, "Am I doing this right?" with a tongue emoji. It was a clear nod to McAdams, showing what most mothers look like when they're not covered in Bulgari jewelry everyday. Still, both images are incredible.

Am I doing this right? 😛

When McAdams' shoot went viral, Girls. Girls. Girls. Founder and Editor Claire Rothstein shared with readers how the photo came about. And, yes, it was pretty spontaneous.

"Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with, but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about whose idea it was to take this picture, but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more."
She continues, "Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽. Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too."
Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about whose idea it was to take this picture but I'm still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great. Besides she's wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine .com cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare . . . Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that's ok too.

Duff welcomed a baby girl named Banks with boyfriend Matthew Koma in October and she also has a six-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

