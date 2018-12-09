Hilary Duff Just Hinted That a 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is in the Works

Lizzie McGuire might just be the next classic from your childhood to get the reboot treatment. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilary Duff, who made her mark playing titular teen Lizzie on the Disney hit from 2001 until 2004 (and then again on the big screen in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, of course), said a Lizzie reboot is definitely possible.

In fact, it's already something that's being discussed.

"There’s been some conversations," the Younger actress, who is now 31 (feel old yet?), said."It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it."

Duff also summed up exactly why Lizzie McGuire the character and Lizzie McGuire the show were so important to an entire generation of girls.

"I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."

And what, exactly, would a Lizzie McGuire reboot look like? Duff revealed a little bit about where she thinks her character would be today.

“There’s been lots of conversations about [where Lizzie would be in 2018]," she said. "I’m racking my brain. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon."

Even though nothing is official yet, Duff, like every other girl who came of age during the early aughts, is excited about the very idea of more Lizzie.

"It’s fun. I feel excited," she said of the interest in a reboot. "It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see."

