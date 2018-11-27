In the space of just a few weeks, Hilary Duff has gone through some major life changes. It’s fair to say she’s got kind of a lot going on right now, with the arrival of her first daughter and second child, Banks, just one month ago but, hey, there's always time for a new look! On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire star stepped out with a total hair transformation, and it’s a bold new look for her.

Sure, it's 14 whole years since we all wanted to be Sam in A Cinderella Story (yes, seriously, 14 years), but we’re still coveting her oh-so-perfect hair. Duff has officially said goodbye to her signature warm, beachy ombre look and debuted a brand new, icy platinum blonde shade all over. Kylie Jenner, is that you?

Sharing the long process on her Instagram stories, the Younger actress documented the process of her team “making me icy.” “You guys really love me, hey?” She asked her stylists. “This process is horrible,” she told followers with a full head of foils. “This is insane, my martian hair.”

But, even with a team of top hair stylists, no one can escape the struggles of going blonde. “This feels like hot flames on my head. Those who bleach their hair all the time knows what I’m talking about. This is horrible,” Duff admitted, before showing off the final look and adding: “The winter white out is complete.”

Remind you of anyone?

Traditionally, people tend to go for a darker look for the colder months, but this has totally made me want to book a dramatic salon appointment before the holidays.

