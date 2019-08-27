image
Bella and Gigi Hadid Are Blonde Hair Twins at the 2019 VMAs

Am I seeing double?

image
By Maya Allen
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Sure, Bella and Gigi Hadid have always resembled each other. But the supermodel sisters stepped out at the 2019 Video Music Awards both as blondes, for the first time ever together, and are seriously twinning. Although Gigi's a veteran, Bella is a more recent blonde. She made the hair color switch over the summer, and seems to love the lighter look via her Instagram selfies. The siblings stepped out with similar dirty blonde shades tonight, and look really related.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Gigi wore her hair in loose waves with a deep side-part and glossy texture. Bella pulled her hair up into a slicked-back ponytail with side-swept bangs.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Getty Images

Bella's hair is a bit warmer than her older sister's, and this hairstyle shows she's holding on to her dark roots. Gigi's all-over blonde tone is a bit creamier in certain areas.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Getty Images

Either way, the sibs look so much more alike. Not to mention they're also wearing similar clothing color palettes and neutral, toned-down makeup.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 26, 2019
Getty Images

It's cute that Bella decided to follow in her older sister's footsteps and give blonde a try. They're both stunning and can honestly pull of any hair color. Go, sisters, go!

