Sure, Bella and Gigi Hadid have always resembled each other. But the supermodel sisters stepped out at the 2019 Video Music Awards both as blondes, for the first time ever together, and are seriously twinning. Although Gigi's a veteran, Bella is a more recent blonde. She made the hair color switch over the summer, and seems to love the lighter look via her Instagram selfies. The siblings stepped out with similar dirty blonde shades tonight, and look really related.

Gigi wore her hair in loose waves with a deep side-part and glossy texture. Bella pulled her hair up into a slicked-back ponytail with side-swept bangs.

Bella's hair is a bit warmer than her older sister's, and this hairstyle shows she's holding on to her dark roots. Gigi's all-over blonde tone is a bit creamier in certain areas.

Either way, the sibs look so much more alike. Not to mention they're also wearing similar clothing color palettes and neutral, toned-down makeup.

It's cute that Bella decided to follow in her older sister's footsteps and give blonde a try. They're both stunning and can honestly pull of any hair color. Go, sisters, go!

