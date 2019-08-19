Bella Hadid has a whole new look, and it's a long way from the rich brown hair color that's been her mainstay throughout her modeling career. Over the summer, Bella's gone blonder and blonder, and in her latest Instagram snap, her hair looks even lighter than sister Gigi's. Naturally, being Bella Hadid and all, she looks absolutely stunning.

As Teen Vogue reports, Bella's shared a series of selfies of her journey to her current honey blonde shade over the summer, with the beginnings of her hair transition visible way back in June. In fact, going blonde is a return to her roots (sorry): As she explained to Allure in 2016, blonde is her natural shade, but she chose her signature dark brown color to set herself apart from Gigi as a model.

"I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation," she told the magazine. "I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair."

Bella's new hair got a lot of love from her celebrity friends, with an entire three Kardashian-Jenners praising her look in the comments. Kim K wrote, "Beautiful!!!" while Kylie commented, "Yesss," followed by a blonde emoji. Khloé called Bella "Beauty," with four crown emojis to seal the deal.

Halsey chimed in with, "Blonde bel is my new fav," while La La Anthony wrote, "Blondie," followed by all the appropriate emojis: exclamation points, flames, and a heart. Hailey Bieber commented, "A blonde girl!!!?' while Bella's brother, Anwar Hadid posted, "QUEEN B." Question: Why don't my brothers write such nice things on my Instagram?

