This season of The Bachelorette may have come to an end, but that doesn't mean that the drama swirling around it has come to a close. In fact, Hannah "Beast" Brown's journey to find her Mr. Right is far from over—it's actually getting more complicated by the day, thanks to Tyler Cameron and, uh, Gigi Hadid.

To recap, Bachelor Nation spent the past two months watching the Alabama beauty queen interact with her chosen group of suitors. We watched her part ways with a perfect man (miss you, Mike <3), break up with the most toxic person in the Bachelor universe (we don't mention that name 'round these parts), and finally find true love...or so she thought. Hannah gave aspiring musician Jed Wyatt her final rose, which seemed like a perfectly fine choice until it was revealed that he had only come on the show to drum up publicity for his fledgling career; the entire time, Jed had a whole girlfriend waiting for him at home! Heartbroken, our bachelorette returned the duplicitous clout-chaser's engagement ring and asked her runner-up Tyler Cameron on a post-show date. True love prevails!

But right when we'd started to believe in the power of love (and the effectiveness of The Bachelor franchise) again, we were jolted back to reality with the news that Tyler C was spotted in the streets of New York City hanging out with Gigi Hadid. As in, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Do you hear that? That's the sound of millions of hearts across the nation breaking.

With all these twists and turns in the Hannah Brown saga, it's crucial that we figure out exactly who's dating who (or not) and whether we need to abandon the #Tannah ship before it crashes. For your reference, we present this Hannah, Tyler C, and Gigi Hadid relationship timeline. You're welcome, Bachelor Nation.

July 24, 2019

It's not shocking that this season of The Bachelorette has caught the attention of so many celebrities. Chris Harrison called it the "most dramatic season ever," and for once, he actually wasn't exaggerating. The reality dating franchise is held near and dear to the hearts of A-listers like Daniel Radcliffe, Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, and apparently even Gigi Hadid. The supermodel followed Tyler C on Instagram in late July (after spoilers leaked that he was not going to be Hannah's final choice), and the Florida general contractor naturally followed back. Duh—it's Gigi Hadid!

Seeing that both Gigi and Tyler are models, though Gigi is clearly more established in the industry, many speculated that it was more than just a simple thirst follow. As models, they probably have mutual friends in the field who might have connected them somehow. Still, the social media connection had fans wondering if Tyler was back in the dating game. After all, since Hannah didn't give him her final rose, he was technically a free agent. And dating a supermodel wouldn't be a bad look whatsoever.

Besides, Tyler wouldn't be the only Bachelor alum to ever flirt with a celebrity; Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato are clearly shooting their shots on social media, and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is engaged to Wells Adams. Anything' is possible!

July 30, 2019

During the season finale of The Bachelorette, a newly single Hannah came face-to-face with Tyler, who expressed to our leading lady that he still had strong feelings for her. More accurately, he pretty much proposed to her. Not surprisingly, Hannah reciprocated his feelings and asked him out for drinks, leading fans to believe that their love connection was officially back on. Jed? Who's that? We don't know him.

August 2, 2019

E! broke the news that #Tylah (yeah, I like this one better) did in fact make good on their plans to meet up for some adult beverages, but the good news didn't stop there—Tyler even spent the night at Hannah's Los Angeles apartment! While we may never know what exactly went down on their post-Bachelorette rendezvous, we do know that things were looking up for the couple at that point.

August 4, 2019

This was just emailed to me on IG by (IG: artsandfood_nyc). No idea if it’s true, if others saw, or if there’s pics coming. But this person is claiming she saw them. Just wanted to put it out there for all to see. Hannah and Tyler fans - thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/37d09ZQKRv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 5, 2019

Here's my personal philosophy for The Bachelor franchise: if you're rooting too hard for any particular person on the show, things are probably not going to work out for them. I learned this lesson the hard way while watching season 13 of The Bachelorette; as the self-appointed president of the "Rachel and Peter 4Eva" fan club, my hopes were dashed to the ground when Big Rach got engaged to Bryan instead (still not over this). I felt that same sting when seasons later Colton sent America's sweetheart Tayshia packing so he could jump the fence for Cassie. Bottom line? Remain as detached from these people as possible to avoid getting your heart broken.

That being said, I still had some hopes for Hannah and Tyler to make things official, but Miss Hadid definitely threw a wrench in that fantasy. E! followed up with yet another update about Tyler's love life, reporting that he was seen in New York City on a date with Gigi just two days after his highly-anticipated meet-up with Hannah.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

"Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler," an inside source told the outlet. "They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

...what???

August 5, 2019

By now, the news about Tyler and Gigi's date had spread across the internet like wildfire, so someone had obviously dropped the information in Hannah's iMessages to let her know what was going on across the country. While we can't imagine that she was too pleased to hear about her ex/future boyfriend dating a literal supermodel (Tyler probably got straight roasted in the Bachelorette group chat that I'm 95% sure exists, complete with the appropriate gifs), Hannah took the news like a champ. When asked how she felt about the potential Tyler/Gigi hookup, the bachelorette had a very chill response. "I have feelings, but I’m also single, and he’s single," she told a reporter on Monday. "I wanna keep my options open, and he can keep his options open." Such a millennial answer...relatable!

"I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men. [Dating] is not really not my sole focus right now," Hannah continued. "I'm working on Hannah and loving Hannah, and so you know, if that means going to have a drink again with somebody else, then I'm all for it."

That very same evening, Tyler and Gigi went on their second date, this time on a group date to Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. Things must have gone swimmingly, because Tyler was photographed leaving Gigi's NYC apartment early this morning. Sorry, Bachelor Nation, but TyGi/Gyler (ugh, it just doesn't roll off the tongue) might be an actual thing.

We're sure that this love triangle is far from over. Who knows? The situation could get even more complicated—Peter the pilot could come back in the picture, if he ultimately doesn't become the Bachelor, that is. Watch this space.

