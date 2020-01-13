Team MC has said it before and we'll say it again: Blake Lively has the most envied hair in all of Hollywood. We've counted down her most iconic looks and even nailed down her favorite hair tool back in 2016, because those larger-than-life curls of hers are something else. And rightfully so, I was shook when she posted this shaggy cut selfie on Instagram a few minutes ago. Granted, this dramatic hair change is for her star role in The Rhythm Section film. But Blake in a bowl cut is a transformation of all transformations because she seriously looks like a different person.

See for yourself:

Her caption, "Facetune broke," is such a mood. This salt and pepper-streaked cut is far from her signature glamorous barrel curls or '80's-inspired ringlets. She credited her makeup to artist Vivian Baker. Marie Claire's deputy editor, Jenny, pointed out that Lively looks reminiscent of a role she played in A Simple Favor in the pic on the right. Agreed.

Listen, I'm not sure if she truly cut her hair off or not. I'm 80-percent sure this is a wig because to cut off her stunning head of hair of hers would be a crime! Commenters are curious too. Either way, what is confirmed is that she looks unrecognizable. "Woah guys this is why we didn’t recognize her," one user wrote in her comments. "Is that really you on the right?" another asked.

From the looks of this Instagram video, she's wearing a bunch of different hairstyles in the movie:

Lively is embodying this role with next-level looks. The question is...are you going to go see the movie? It's in theaters January 31.

