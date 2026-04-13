I was on FaceTime with my sister the other day, and the first thing she said to me was, "Wow, your hair has gotten so long." I wouldn’t have thought much about it (I’ve always kept my hair on the longer side), but then a friend who I hadn’t seen in about two months said the same thing when we recently hung out. Now I’m convinced these comments were not just a coincidence. I’ve been working diligently on growing out my hair with solid long hair care products, and it seems like my hard work is finally paying off.

The longest layers of my hair reach past the mid-point of my back, a feat considering I previously could only get my hair to a mid-length. I credit the newfound growth to a consistent routine filled with scalp-loving products, bond-building treatments, protective leave-ins, and savvy stylers. I’ve found that consistency and these products have been the secret sauce to achieving my longest, healthiest hair ever.

Of course, consult your doctor if you’re dealing with severe hair loss, as a minoxidil product (either an over-the-counter topical or prescription oral) may be your best bet at treating it. But whether you’re looking to add some serious inches or care for your lengthy strands, my 10 favorite long hair care products, below, are bound to work some magic.

Scalp Oils

First things first: Long, beautiful hair starts with a happy, healthy scalp. Ever since I incorporated a scalp serum into my routine, I've not only noticed less flakes, dryness, and irritation, but the new hair growth has truly been a sight to see. What's more, consistent use of a scalp oil—I like to apply one at bedtime before wash days, then rinse out in the morning—has led to noticeably less fallout in the shower and brushing. While some scalp oils can feel like a whole lot of great marketing with little effect, my two tried-and-true favorites deliver results.

BUR BUR Growing Season Botanical Hair Treatment Oil $56 at Credo Beauty When I finished this bottle, my new hair growth was so intense that my stylist asked me during my blowout what I had been using. I pointed her to this find, which uses nettle oil to block DHT (one of the main hormonal drivers of hair loss) and burdock oil to nourish and strengthen hair follicles. Fable & Mane Holiroots Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil $38 at Sephora This is one of the first scalp oils I've ever tried, and I keep coming back to it. Powered by Ayurvedic ingredients, I consider it a moisturizer for my scalp as it instantly hydrates and leaves my hair strong and shiny.

Detox Scrubs

With my color-treated hair, there's a fine line between washing my hair too often, causing my cherry cola dye job to fade quicker, and too little, which can lead to scalp buildup. I've learned that the best way to give my scalp a good cleanse when I've gone a bit too long in between wash days is to use a scalp scrub. I've tried a few traditional detox shampoos in the past, and although they claimed to be color-safe, I often saw red rinsing down the drain. The scrubs I've tested do no such thing and leave my scalp feeling squeaky clean (and I mean that in the best way possible).

RŌZ Salt Scalp Scrub Exfoliating Detox Shampoo $45 at ROZ Hair Every RŌZ (pronounced rose, BTW) product I've tried is a hit, including this scrub. It uses a mix of physical and chemical exfoliants to deep clean your scalp and hair, while caffeine and rosemary extract boost scalp circulation for hair growth. Its scent turns my shower into a spa-like experience, too. Hindsgaul Hair The Scalp Scrub Shampoo $54 at Hindsgaul Hair Don't be deterred by this scrub's gritty texture—it works wonders at removing buildup and lathers surprisingly well. I like to use little scoops for the top and sides of my scalp and go to town scrubbing.

Bond Treatments

Half the battle of growing long hair is keeping it long. Lengthier hair is prone to more breakage and damage, so bond-building treatments have been a huge help in repairing split ends. I've been using the treatments below, and they've made a world of difference in the smoothness and overall health of my hair.

IGK Hair Paid in Full High Gloss Intense Repair Treatment $38 at igkhair.com Simply put, this treatment is magic. What makes it so special is that, like an at-home gloss, it lifts and seals the cuticle, but rather than depositing color, it uses bond-building actives to repair hair. I'm not exaggerating when I say that just about every split end on my head was gone after one treatment. OUAI Bond Repair Balm $50 at OUAI One pump of this Ouai product is all I need to cover my hair from my ears to the tips. What's even more impressive is how big an impact such a little amount of product can make—my hair is smoother and shinier since I've added this balm to my shower.

Heat Protectants

I know it's considered a bit of a no-no in the beauty world, but I heat style my hair on a near-daily basis. But because I do, I'm especially diligent with heat protection. I never skip out on heat protectant, and will often layer up to ensure I'm covered. The March launches below have quickly become my new favorite leave-in conditioners for their multiple benefits.

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Gisou Honey Milk Active Repair Leave in Conditioner Mist $32 at Sephora Aside from its delicious scent, what I love most about this leave-in conditioner is its super fine mist. One spray on each side of my head is enough to coat all of my hair. While it detangles and protects against heat, it's also at work boosting shine and smoothing frizz. Bondi Boost Hg Strawberry Gum Miracle Mist Leave-In Conditioner & Heat Protectant $32 at Sephora No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this leave-in is actually shimmery, leaving hair with a glass-like shine. Powered by strawberry gum extract, it smells just as good as my favorite sweet perfume, and a little goes a long way in protecting against heat damage

As I previously mentioned, I'm not one to let my hair air dry. Instead, I rely on high-tech hair tools that dry and style my hair, but won't cause any heat damage. The tools below are ride-or-dies in my routine, and I can't imagine doing any kind of long hairstyle without them.

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