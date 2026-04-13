The 10 Best Products for Hair Growth, Thickness, and Strength Helped Me Achieve Rapunzel Length

From scalp treatments to leave-in conditioners, these picks are my ride-or-dies.

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I was on FaceTime with my sister the other day, and the first thing she said to me was, "Wow, your hair has gotten so long." I wouldn’t have thought much about it (I’ve always kept my hair on the longer side), but then a friend who I hadn’t seen in about two months said the same thing when we recently hung out. Now I’m convinced these comments were not just a coincidence. I’ve been working diligently on growing out my hair with solid long hair care products, and it seems like my hard work is finally paying off.

The longest layers of my hair reach past the mid-point of my back, a feat considering I previously could only get my hair to a mid-length. I credit the newfound growth to a consistent routine filled with scalp-loving products, bond-building treatments, protective leave-ins, and savvy stylers. I’ve found that consistency and these products have been the secret sauce to achieving my longest, healthiest hair ever.

Of course, consult your doctor if you’re dealing with severe hair loss, as a minoxidil product (either an over-the-counter topical or prescription oral) may be your best bet at treating it. But whether you’re looking to add some serious inches or care for your lengthy strands, my 10 favorite long hair care products, below, are bound to work some magic.

Scalp Oils

First things first: Long, beautiful hair starts with a happy, healthy scalp. Ever since I incorporated a scalp serum into my routine, I've not only noticed less flakes, dryness, and irritation, but the new hair growth has truly been a sight to see. What's more, consistent use of a scalp oil—I like to apply one at bedtime before wash days, then rinse out in the morning—has led to noticeably less fallout in the shower and brushing. While some scalp oils can feel like a whole lot of great marketing with little effect, my two tried-and-true favorites deliver results.

Detox Scrubs

With my color-treated hair, there's a fine line between washing my hair too often, causing my cherry cola dye job to fade quicker, and too little, which can lead to scalp buildup. I've learned that the best way to give my scalp a good cleanse when I've gone a bit too long in between wash days is to use a scalp scrub. I've tried a few traditional detox shampoos in the past, and although they claimed to be color-safe, I often saw red rinsing down the drain. The scrubs I've tested do no such thing and leave my scalp feeling squeaky clean (and I mean that in the best way possible).

Bond Treatments

Half the battle of growing long hair is keeping it long. Lengthier hair is prone to more breakage and damage, so bond-building treatments have been a huge help in repairing split ends. I've been using the treatments below, and they've made a world of difference in the smoothness and overall health of my hair.

Heat Protectants

I know it's considered a bit of a no-no in the beauty world, but I heat style my hair on a near-daily basis. But because I do, I'm especially diligent with heat protection. I never skip out on heat protectant, and will often layer up to ensure I'm covered. The March launches below have quickly become my new favorite leave-in conditioners for their multiple benefits.

Styling Tools

As I previously mentioned, I'm not one to let my hair air dry. Instead, I rely on high-tech hair tools that dry and style my hair, but won't cause any heat damage. The tools below are ride-or-dies in my routine, and I can't imagine doing any kind of long hairstyle without them.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.