I’m a Ouai Loyalist—These 7 Products Are Hands-Down the Best for Fine Hair

For volume with a glassy finish.

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
collage of ouais best products
(Image credit: Ouai)
Jump to category:

I take my hair routine very seriously. I’ve been on quite the journey over the last few yeads: lost a lot of hair, chopped it off, regrew it. Now, I’m hyper-focused on keeping it healthy and as strong as possible. It’s on the finer, thinner, flatter side of things, so preventing breakage—while also refusing to give up heat styling and color—is a capital-C challenge. The good news! I’ve found a handful of incredible hair brands and products that keep my hair shiny and healthy. My top drafts: RŌZ, Crown Affair, Oribe, Davines, and, of course, Ouai.

I’ve genuinely tried every single product in the line, from the shampoos and conditioners to styling products and fragrance mists. What I’ve realized: the brand is one of the few that takes into account that different hair types need different kinds of TLC. Their fine hair collection gives me max volume and hydration (a difficult balance to achieve), and their styling products are versatile (as long as I use less product, I don’t get weighed down or look greasy). They also have a handful of repair and maintenance products that are 10/10 for hair health. Case in point: the brand new Bond Builder, which seals my split ends, gives me shine, and repairs damage in just three minutes.

To shop my favorites and be well on your way to a good hair day, scroll ahead.

Article continues below

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.