I’m a Ouai Loyalist—These 7 Products Are Hands-Down the Best for Fine Hair
For volume with a glassy finish.
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I take my hair routine very seriously. I’ve been on quite the journey over the last few yeads: lost a lot of hair, chopped it off, regrew it. Now, I’m hyper-focused on keeping it healthy and as strong as possible. It’s on the finer, thinner, flatter side of things, so preventing breakage—while also refusing to give up heat styling and color—is a capital-C challenge. The good news! I’ve found a handful of incredible hair brands and products that keep my hair shiny and healthy. My top drafts: RŌZ, Crown Affair, Oribe, Davines, and, of course, Ouai.
I’ve genuinely tried every single product in the line, from the shampoos and conditioners to styling products and fragrance mists. What I’ve realized: the brand is one of the few that takes into account that different hair types need different kinds of TLC. Their fine hair collection gives me max volume and hydration (a difficult balance to achieve), and their styling products are versatile (as long as I use less product, I don’t get weighed down or look greasy). They also have a handful of repair and maintenance products that are 10/10 for hair health. Case in point: the brand new Bond Builder, which seals my split ends, gives me shine, and repairs damage in just three minutes.
To shop my favorites and be well on your way to a good hair day, scroll ahead.Article continues below
Introducing, Ouai’s newest launch. Bond builders are having a major moment right now, so I’ve been trying a different formula every week, and let me just say—this one is the best. You really only need one pump; it looks like basically no product at all, but trust me, this little, pea-sized amount goes a very long way. Work it in from midshaft to ends after shampooing, let it soak for three minutes, and by the time you add water, your hair will feel incredibly silky and smooth. My split ends are so much less noticeable; one use, honestly, made them look like I got a fresh haircut. If you’re on a hair repair journey, I highly recommend picking this up before it sells out.
I am the pickiest person I know when it comes to dry shampoo, so believe me when I say there is no formula better than this guy. It gives my roots a boost (I always apply a few sprays on clean hair for a prolonged blowout), without that overly textured, dirty-feeling grit. I feel like it genuinely absorbs oil and leaves my hair feeling clean—not caked in product. I’m partial to the Capetown scent, but Melrose Place is nice, too.
My hair is very fine and easily weighed down, so finding the goldilocks of leave-in conditioners has been quite the journey. This Ouai one has a micro-fine spray that helps detangle any knots, provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, and makes such a noticeable difference with my frizz, especially in the summer. While it’s not technically an air-dry cream, I find my hair looks softer and sleeker after using it. I probably do 15-ish sprays, but it may take a little trial and error to figure out the right amount for you. Just a note: I love the St. Barths scent, which is a tropical, vanilla profile, but the formula also comes in a fragrance-free version.
Finding a good shampoor and conditioner for fine hair is an Olympic sport. I have tested hundreds, and my main gripe is that a lot of the conditioners don’t penetrate enough to smooth my cuticle and work through knots. This duo, however, strikes the perfect balance. Post-blow-dry, my hair retains its volume and bounce while still letting me run my fingers through it with ease. I also love that there’s biotin in the formula—over time, I’ve noticed that my strands feel stronger and are less prone to breakage during styling.
I avoided hair oils for years. Just a little too much makes my hair look like a grease pot. This is the oil that changed the game for me. It’s still easy to overdo it; I probably use half a pump, and only on damp or day-two hair. It’s just enough to seal up any split ends and fight the scraggly look of dry ends. My biggest tip: don’t apply oil above the middle of your hair shaft. If it gets too close to your roots (and you have fine hair), you’ll probably have to wash your hair that night.
As a vanilla perfume connoisseur, I can confidently say that this one of the best, affordable gourmands on the market. Cocoa, vanilla, and rum are the Big Notes, but there’s a spicy aspect to it (likely the cinnamon) that takes away the overly sweet aura and gives this a bit of dimension. For a mist, it actually has incredible staying power—a few sprays in the morning, and it lingers for a good six hours.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.