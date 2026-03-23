I take my hair routine very seriously. I’ve been on quite the journey over the last few yeads: lost a lot of hair, chopped it off, regrew it. Now, I’m hyper-focused on keeping it healthy and as strong as possible. It’s on the finer, thinner, flatter side of things, so preventing breakage—while also refusing to give up heat styling and color—is a capital-C challenge. The good news! I’ve found a handful of incredible hair brands and products that keep my hair shiny and healthy. My top drafts: RŌZ, Crown Affair, Oribe, Davines, and, of course, Ouai.

I’ve genuinely tried every single product in the line, from the shampoos and conditioners to styling products and fragrance mists. What I’ve realized: the brand is one of the few that takes into account that different hair types need different kinds of TLC. Their fine hair collection gives me max volume and hydration (a difficult balance to achieve), and their styling products are versatile (as long as I use less product, I don’t get weighed down or look greasy). They also have a handful of repair and maintenance products that are 10/10 for hair health. Case in point: the brand new Bond Builder, which seals my split ends, gives me shine, and repairs damage in just three minutes.

To shop my favorites and be well on your way to a good hair day, scroll ahead.

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Ouai Bond Repair Balm Hair Mask for Damaged Hair $50 at Sephora Introducing, Ouai’s newest launch. Bond builders are having a major moment right now, so I’ve been trying a different formula every week, and let me just say—this one is the best. You really only need one pump; it looks like basically no product at all, but trust me, this little, pea-sized amount goes a very long way. Work it in from midshaft to ends after shampooing, let it soak for three minutes, and by the time you add water, your hair will feel incredibly silky and smooth. My split ends are so much less noticeable; one use, honestly, made them look like I got a fresh haircut. If you’re on a hair repair journey, I highly recommend picking this up before it sells out.

Ouai Cape Town Super Invisible Dry Shampoo $30 at Sephora I am the pickiest person I know when it comes to dry shampoo, so believe me when I say there is no formula better than this guy. It gives my roots a boost (I always apply a few sprays on clean hair for a prolonged blowout), without that overly textured, dirty-feeling grit. I feel like it genuinely absorbs oil and leaves my hair feeling clean—not caked in product. I’m partial to the Capetown scent, but Melrose Place is nice, too.

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